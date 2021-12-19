From Sidharth Shukla To Puneeth Rajkumar: Heartbreaking Indian Celebrities' Demise In 2021

As the year 2021 is about to get over, it brought a lot of good and bad memories along with it. More than that, it was a year where people had to bid adieu to some of the amazing stars that left the entire nation in a state of shock. Some lost their lives due to COVID-19 while there were some who breathed their last due to cardiac arrest.

The entertainment industry in one last year has lost some of the iconic gems who left a mark in the industry with their prowess in their particular fields and touched millions of hearts. From legendary actor Dilip Kumar to versatile young actor Sidharth Shukla and Puneeth Rajkumar, several stars passed away leaving their unmatchable legacy behind.

Dilip Kumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar who has acted in a plethora of iconic films passed away on July 7. He was 98. Also known as Indian cinema's Tragedy King, Kumar is survived by his wife Saira Banu.

Sidharth Shukla

Actor Sidharth Shukla who showcased his talent after winning the reality show Bigg Boss 13, breathed his last on September 2 due to a cardiac arrest. A fitness enthusiast and a great actor, the 40-year-old star left behind a sea of mourning fans who were heartbroken after hearing the tragic news.

Puneeth Rajkumar

The much-loved actor breathed his last on October 29, 2021, after he suffered a cardiac arrest. His death came as a shock to his fans and family and also to celebrities in the film fraternity. The Kannada actor was laid to rest with state honours at the Sree Kanteerava Studios and his mortal remains were laid beside those of his parents. His mortal remains were kept at the stadium for public homage for two days, and more than 10 Lakh fans paid respects to the late star.

Rajiv Kapoor

After Rishi Kapoor, this year the Kapoor family lost another member, Rajiv Kapoor who passed away in August this year. The late actor was the younger son of Raj Kapoor. Kapoor passed away months after his brother veteran actor Rishi Kapoor lost his life due to cancer.

Surekha Sikri

National Award-winning star Surekha Sikri who impressed fans with her stellar performance in Badhaai Ho, passed away on July 16 this year. The 74-year-old actor who has been a part of several television shows and films is remembered by all for her versatility and zeal towards her craft.

Raj Kaushal

Actor Mandira Bedi’s life came crashing down after her husband-director Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The actor had performed all the last rituals of her husband and also received a lot of support from her fans and friends.

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal

It was in May that actor Bikramjeet lost his life due to post-COVID-19 complications. He was 52. The actor had been a part of several shows and films including Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and 2 States among others.

Brahma Mishra

Actor Brahma Mishra who was popularly known for playing the role of Lalit in the hit series Mirzapur recently left for his heavenly abode. The actor's body was found by police in his apartment at Versova, the cause of his death is yet to be announced. However, soon after the tragic news surfaced on social media, his fans were quick to recall all the good memories of the actor.

IMAGE: PTI