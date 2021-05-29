From Sonu Sood's Milkman's 'pressure' To Pankaj Kapur's Birthday, Here's Daily Ent Recap

The stars of Bollywood often make headlines, be it their social media posts or their professional whereabouts. From Sonu Sood joking about his milkman's 'pressure' to Pankaj Kapur celebrating his birthday, a lot of updates surfaced on the internet this week. Here's the daily entertainment recap for May 29.

Sonu Sood's milkman can't handle the 'pressure'

Sonu shared a video of his milkman Guddu and revealed that he 'can't handle the pressure'. In the video, Guddu stated that he has to attend non-stop calls even at odd hours. Sonu asked his fans to come and stay with him for a day to see how he handles the pressure too. Replying to the video, a user wrote, "You are great, not everyone can do this."

मेरे दूध वाले गुड्डू ने भी हाथ खड़े कर दिए हैं😂



He can't handle the pressure now😆

Everyone who wants to know how I do it, come and stay with me for a day🤗 pic.twitter.com/dDjH9Jv97d — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 28, 2021

Netizens share wishes for Pankaj Kapur

On Pankaj Kapur's birthday, fans cascaded to Twitter and penned sweet notes for the veteran actor. While some shared Kapur's stills from his movies, some also recalled his acting charisma. A tweet read, "Birthday greetings to one of finest theatre National Film Award recipient."

Happy birthday to the powerhouse of acting... the absolute brilliant #PankajKapur saab!!! Right from his impeccable comic timing to solid aggression, he's a walking acting institute!!! Stay blessed sir...🙏

And looking forward to seeing you and @shahidkapoor in #Jersey. 😍 pic.twitter.com/nDHCf3VvYT — That Bullish Guy🙋🏻‍♂️ (@i_Prathit) May 29, 2020

Rakhi Sawant dresses up as Mastani

Rakhi Sawant recently stepped out in the city while she recreated Mastani's look from the film, Bajirao Mastani. She was spotted outside her complex and was heard telling the paps that she was in search of her husband, Ritesh. Not only this, but she also asked the shutterbugs to call her ‘Meera’ or ‘Mastani’.

Raveena Tandon's wish for her parents on their 55th anniversary

On Saturday, Raveena, who will be next seen in KGF: Chapter 2, gave a sneak peek into her parents Veena Tandon and Ravi Tandon's 55th-anniversary celebration. She went on to call them her 'inspiration' and mentioned that her 'faith and belief in love' and 'companionship for together forever' comes from them. She wrote, "Happy 55th wedding anniversary and 62 years (+7 years courtship) of knowing and loving each other."

Kartik Aaryan or Titanic's Kate Winslet?

Actor Kartik Aaryan's recent Instagram pic left Titanic fans in splits as he drew a comparison between himself and actress, Kate Winslet. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor rated himself above Kate as he wrote, "Kartik Aaryan 1-0 Kate Winslet." Manish Malhotra, Malvika Raaj, and many others dropped laughing emojis.

