From 'Valimai' To 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Theatrical Releases Arriving Next Week

With COVID-19 restrictions being gradually lifted across the country, many upcoming films making their way to silver screens. The coming week is full of surprises as many highly-anticipated films are all set to make their mark in theatres. From Valimai to Gangubai Kathiawadi, here is a list of films that are going to have a theatrical release in the coming week:

Valimai

The action-packed thriller Valimai is set to be released in theatres on February 25, this year. The film, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is a promising one, which will showcase a plethora of never-seen-before action and hair-raising stunts. Producer Boney Kapoor has constantly been sharing glimpses of the upcoming film. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Ajith Kumar and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

Bheemla Nayak

Legendary actor Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak is one of the most-awaited Telugu films of the year. The film was scheduled to hit the theatre screens on the occasion of Makar Sankranti 2022, but due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the filmmakers stepped out from the race on the festival. Bheemla Nayak is now scheduled to hit the silver screens on February 24, 2022.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai penned by S. Hussain Zaidi. Alia is being lauded for her outstanding performance as the mafia don and madam of a brothel in Kamathipura in the biopic crime drama. The movie will also feature Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Huma Qureshi in extended cameo roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on February 25.

Vikrant Rona

Vikrant Rona is an upcoming Indian Kannada-language fantasy action-adventure thriller, which is all set to be released on February 24, 2022. The film, directed by Anup Bhandari, also features Kiccha Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari and debutante Neetha Ashok in the lead roles.

Ghani

Makers of Varun Tej's highly awaited sports drama Ghani have finally zeroed in on a release date after weighing their options amid the recent wave of COVID-19 and the consequent shutting down of theatres. The film will be witnessing a theatrical release on February 25.

