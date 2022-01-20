From 'Valimai' To 'Mili' Boney Kapoor Becomes Only Producer To Wrap 5 Films Amid COVID

From travel and tourism to the entertainment industry, the COVID pandemic has severely impacted the business world. From several films being postponed to shootings being halted, the entertainment industry has been one of the worst-hit by the pandemic. But, despite such a grim situation, film producer Boney Kapoor has managed to complete shooting for five films since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a source, Boney Kapoor has completed shooting for the Ajith starrer Valimai, Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer Nenjuku Needhi, Veetla Visheshanga and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili. Valimai is an upcoming Indian-Tamil-language action thriller film, written and directed by H. Vinoth, and produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. The film stars Huma Qureshi, Ajith Kumar and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film is produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Bayview Projects LLP. The Hindi-language biographical sports drama is based on the golden era of football.

An upcoming Indian Tamil-language political drama film, Nenjuku Needhi, is directed by Arunraja Kamaraj and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film is a remake of the 2019 Hindi film Article 15. The Tamil drama stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aari Arujunan, Tanya Ravichandran and Shivani Rajasekhar. Another film of which the producer has finished shooting is Veetla Visheshanga, directed by RJ Balaji featuring RJ Balaji, Aparna Balamurali.

Janhvi's first collaboration with father Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor will collaborate with her father Boney Kapoor for the first time for the film Mili. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. It is a remake of the director's own Malayalam film Helen. On the wrap of the film Mili, Janhvi penned a heartfelt note. She took to her Instagram handle to announce the wrap as she wrote, "It’s a wrap! #Milli ❤️ My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. (sic)"

(Image: @boney.kapoor/Instagram)