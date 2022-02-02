From 'Valimai' To 'Radhe Shyam', Here's A List Of Big Theatrical Releases In Feb & March

Movie buffs are in for a treat as many big-budgeted projects have locked their release dates for the upcoming months of February and March. With a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, many projects faced postponement or halts; however, as things slowly return back to normalcy, makers are gearing up to give audiences the best theatrical experience.

From Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi to Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR, here's a list of all big theatrical releases in the upcoming months.

Big theatrical releases in February and March

Valimai

Ajith Kumar's highly-anticipated action film, Valimai, has finally got a release date after facing several postponements. The film, which was earlier slated to come out on the occasion of Pongal 2022, will now be released in cinemas on 24 February 2022. It is being helmed by H Vinoth.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s. The women-centric film has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, while Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi will appear in extended cameos. It is slated to hit on 25 February 2022.

Jhund

The Amitabh Bachchan starrer sports drama will hit theatres on 4 March 2022. Jhund is based on the real-life story of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO, Slum Soccer. Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, Jhund also stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in pivotal roles.

Radhe Shyam

South star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer, Radhe Shyam, also faced many postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now gearing up for 11 March 2022, theatrical release. The multilingual romance drama is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and will feature Prabhas as Vikramaditya, while Pooja will play the role of his ladylove, Prerna.

Bachchan Pandey

The Akshay Kumar starrer will grace the big screen on March 18. The movie was earlier scheduled to release in December 2020 and then January 2021, but faced postponements due to the pandemic. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles along with Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi and Prateik Babbar.

RRR

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR, has finally locked its release date after facing postponement owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is set to hit theatres on 25 March 2022. The upcoming film will star Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. It comes as a fictional story that is inspired by the Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

(Image: @radheshyamfilm/@valimaiofficial/@aliaabhatt/Instagram)