From Varun Dhawan To Abhishek Bachchan, Here's What Celebs Were Up To This Weekend

This weekend, celebrities posted about their latest happenings and how they spent their weekend. Some celebrities announced the release for their upcoming projects and thus got fans all hyped up for the new releases. Thus in this weekly round-up, we take a look at some of the popular weekend stories on social media.

Weekend posts of Bollywood actors

Akshay Kumar gets COVID

Actor Akshay Kumar revealed to fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. However, he assured fans that things will be fine soon and he will be back to work. Fans showered in prayers and good wishes for the actor’s recovery and thus he took the weekend to post a special message thanking the fans for their wishes and prayers. The actor also informed that he will be hospitalised as instructed by his medical personnel and assured fans that he will be back home soon.

Varun Dhawan's Instagram post celebrating 7 years of 'Main Tera Hero'

Varun Dhawan celebrated 7 years of his hit film Main Tera Hero. The film became a huge hit making Varun an instant fan favourite among a number of movie lovers. The actor wrote a long and heartfelt caption thanking everyone involved in making the film possible. He also shared a series of pictures taken from the sets of the film.

Vidyut Jammwal's pet training video

Vidyut posted a video where he could be seen training his pet. The actor taught his pet to hop over objects when instructed. The cute interaction between the actor and his pet was loved by the fans.

Shahid Kapoor's artistic Instagram post

The actor posted a cool picture of himself as he got out of the pool. Shahid was seen wearing a cool pair of shades and flaunting his toned body in the picture. The actor did not caption the image and fans seemed to love the picturesque photograph.

Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull teaser

The much-awaited film The Big Bull is going to release soon enough and fans of the actor have been eagerly waiting for it. Amid the hype of the film, the actor posted several snippets from the film giving fans an insight into what to expect from the financial drama. The snippets and posts shared by the actor have thus made fans quite eager to watch the film as soon as possible.

Amit Sadh's look test

Amit Sadh in his post from the weekend wrote a long caption speaking about things he has discovered. The actor shared how an artist should always be ready for audition and screen tests. He further spoke more about what acting is to him on a personal level as he shared an amazing picture.



Anupam Kher's new beginnings

Anupam Kher began the journey of his next film and shared this great joy with his fans by sharing a picture. The actor posted a monochrome picture along with a few others and revealed he has signed up for a new project. Fans wished him well on his new film venture.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff took to social media as he voiced a gorilla trying to announce the release of his upcoming project. He could be heard mimicking his famous segment from the polio advertisement. However, this time the actor voiced a gorilla in the frame.

Gajraj Rao

Actor Gajraj Rao seemed extremely impressed with the book written by Priyanka Chopra. Her memoir “Unfinished” became a subject of praise when Gajraj Rao mentioned that he felt quite inspired by the actor's journey as he read about her in her book. He further wrote that he hoped her journey may also inspire several young women to follow their dreams.