From Vicky-Katrina Wedding To Sooryavanshi's Success, Top Newsmakers Of 2021 In Bollywood

'83': Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Go 'Oh My God' As They Feature On Burj Khalifa

The power couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie 83. The couple along with the film's team is currently busy promoting the movie. As the film faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2021, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in its promotions. The film's trailer was recently featured on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, which made Ranveer and Deepika go "Oh my God". Ream More.

Watch | Ranveer Singh Starrer '83' Premieres At Red Sea Film Festival, Receives Standing Ovation

The entire film industry is buzzing with excitement over the upcoming biographical sports drama 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The Kapil Dev biopic will chronicle the journey of the Indian cricket team led by the legendary cricketer to a victorious win at the 1983 World Cup. With only a few days remaining for the release, the actor ramped up the promotions of the film via his social media handles. Read More.

'Chhorii’ Makers Announce Next Chapter Of 'Sakshi'; Nushrratt Bharuccha To Remain As Lead

After creating waves in the horror genre, Chhorii makers are all set to bring in a new thrilling chapter of Sakshi's life to the audience in its sequel. Released on November 26, the film featuring actor Nushrratt Bharuccha as Sakshi performed exceptionally well across all digital platforms as it reportedly became the number one viewed film on streaming platforms within a week of its release in the country. In a bid to bring the same horror and thrill to the netizens once again, the makers have announced the sequel of Chhorri. Read More.

Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' To Have World Premiere At 72nd Berlin Film Fest

Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi is about two months away. The film, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will mark Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with the ace director. While fans are eager to watch Alia Bhatt's never-seen-before avatar and acting, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is leaving no stones unturned in making it a blockbuster and taking the film to a worldwide audience. The movie is set to make its grand world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February. Read More.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan And Amrita Arora Test Positive For COVID-19

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The report comes a few days after the duo enjoyed a night out with several other notable personalities at producer Rhea Kapoor's dinner party. Read More.

Criminal Complaint Filed Against Deepika Padukone & '83' Makers Over Alleged Cheating

A UAE-based financier approached Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court and filed a criminal complaint against actor Deepika Padukone and the producers of the upcoming film 83. The complaint has been filed on the 'grounds of cheating and criminal conspiracy' as per what Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee informed Republic Media Network on Friday. Padukone is one of the producers of the sports film, which is slated for a theatrical release on December 24. Read More.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Official Wedding Photos Out! Couple Seeks 'love & Blessings'

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to their respective social media handle to share the pictures of their grand wedding. The duo officially tied the knot on December 9 after a three-day-long wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan. Take a look at the official wedding pictures of the couple. Read More.

WATCH | As Ajay Devgn Clocks 30 Years In Films, Team ‘Maidaan’ Honours Him With Standing Ovation

Ajay Devgn, on Monday, marked 30 years in the Bollywood film industry and several actors took to their social media accounts to extend wishes. Apart from actors from the fraternity, the team of his upcoming film, Maidaan also had a unique wish for him. The team honoured him by welcoming him to the sets of the film with a standing ovation. Read More.

Aditya Seal & Anushka Ranjan Tie The Knot; Alia Bhatt & Others Attend Wedding | See Pics

Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan tied the knot in Mumbai, on 21 November 2021, after being in a relationship for four years. The couple looked mesmerising in their pastel shade outfits and exchanged vows in the attendance of their close family and friends, which included Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Vani Kapoor and Bhoomi Pednekar. Read More.

As Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Tie The Knot, Celebrities Shower Love On The Newlyweds

Longtime couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who have been dating for more than a decade, tied the knot in a traditional lavish ceremony in Chandigarh. The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. Rajkummar Rao took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped snaps from his big day. He also penned a lengthy note expressing joy of getting married to his 'everything, his soulmate, his best friend, and his family'. Read More.

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Starrer Becomes 1st Hindi Film To Cross 100 Cr In Almost 2 Yrs

It was normal for Bollywood films to hit ₹200 and ₹300 crore clubs all these years, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not one film crossed the ₹100 crore mark for the past two years. But that is all set to change with Sooryavanshi. The Akshay Kumar-starrer has become the first to hit this milestone in the COVID-19 era. Read More.

Kangana Ranaut Expresses Gratitude After Receiving Padma Shri; 'humbled For This Honour'

Shortly after being conferred with the Padma Shri award in New Delhi, Kangana Ranaut shared a video message wherein she expressed gratitude for her Guru and parents. The actor, who is being lauded for her trailblazing performances in Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi and Panga, mentioned that although she has garnered many accolades for her acting stints, the latest reward recognises her role as a good citizen of the country. Read More.

Mumbai drugs case: NCB Raids Bollywood Actor Ananya Panday's Bandra Residence, Summons Issued

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday conducted raids at a Bollywood actor Ananya Panday residence in Mumbai's Bandra area as the investigation continues in the drugs case. According to sources, the raid took at the actor's Pali Hill residence in Bandra. The anti-drug agency has widened its investigation and is carrying out the probe with more scrutiny after it recently busted a high-profile cruise party in Mumbai. Read More.

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Blessed With Baby Boy, Latter Says 'both Neha & Baby Are Well'

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently welcomed their second baby. They are blessed with a baby boy, confirmed Bedi via Instagram. He also praised his wife, Neha, for being a warrior throughout her pregnancy. He added Neha Dhupia and the new baby both are well. Read More.

Raj Kundra Granted Bail In Porn Racket Case On Surety Of Rs. 50,000

A Mumbai court has on Monday granted bail to businessman Raj Kundra in the porn racket case. Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on July 19 in the case. He is to now be released on a surety of Rs 50,000. Along with Raj Kundra, co-accused Ryan Thorpe was also granted bail by a court in Mumbai in the pornography case. Read More

Kangana Ranaut Trying To Delay Defamation Case Proceedings: Javed Akhtar's Affidavit

Amidst the ongoing Criminal defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar against Kangana Ranaut, the latter filed a plea to quash the proceedings in Andheri Magistrate court. The plea was followed by a scathing remark from complainant Javed Akhtar who accused the actor of purposely delaying the court proceedings. The celebrated writer-lyricist filed a criminal defamation case against Ranaut for her comments against him in a TV interview. Read More.

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone 'Fighter' Set To Be India's First Aerial Action Franchise

Here is a piece of good news for all Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone fans. After keeping the audiences in suspense about the movie, the makers of Fighter have announced that the upcoming film will be India's first aerial action franchise. The on-screen pairing of the actors had left fans overjoyed and they will soon be able to see fresh and sizzling chemistry between the much-anticipated pair. The film is being helmed by War director Siddharth Anand. Read More.

Preity Zinta Welcomes Twins With Husband Gene Goodenough Via Surrogacy; Reveals Names

Actor Preity Zinta who has been married to Gene Goodenough for five years recently welcomed their twins through surrogacy. The Kal Ho Na actor took to Instagram and shared the good news with fans while expressing her gratitude to the doctors. The actor shared a picture with her husband and revealed the names of the newborn as Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough. The actor who was elated to welcome the newborns in the family thanked the surrogate for giving them this joy. Read More.

Mumbai Cruise Raid: NCB Questions Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt Over Alleged Rave Party

In a major development in Mumbai late-night drug bust, eight persons are being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday - including superstar Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan. Divulging details of the bust, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were being questioned in connection to the alleged rave party. Eight people have allegedly been detained to date in the drug bust, but no arrests have been made to date. Read More

IN PICTURES: Dilip Kumar Gets State Funeral, See Visuals Of The Late Actor's Mortals Leaving His House

The 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar death at age 98 shocked the film industry to the core. After several notable figures from the industry paid their tributes to the late actor, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved a State funeral to the recipient of Padma Vibhushan. As the funeral commenced, here are multiple visuals of the late actor's burial and his body leaving the residence. Read More

