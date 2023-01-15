From Vicky Kaushal To Sunny Deol: Celebs Pay Tribute To Indian Soldiers On Army Day

Many Bollywood actors took to Instagram on Sunday to honour the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers on the 75th Army Day.

'Guru' actor Abhishek Bachchan saluted the Indian Army with a post that said, "Saluting you today and everyday! Celebrating the bravehearts who guard our nation #IndianArmyDay."

'Uri' star Vicky Kaushal, who is currently filming for his upcoming Army film 'Sam Bahadur', shared a picture from his shoot wishing 'all ranks' on Army Day. "Shooting on #ArmyDay with the Army. Warmest wishes on the 75th Army Day to All Ranks from Team," he wrote.

Suniel Shetty shared a picture from his patriotic film 'Border' and wrote, "The privilege of being an actor is when we get to play the real superheroes of our country - The Indian Army. Saluting our soldiers on the 75th #IndianArmyDay."

Sidharth Malhotra, who played Captain Vikram Batra, martyred in Kargil War, in his film 'Shershaah' wished his followers on the occasion saying, "Happy Indian Army Day."

Sunny Deol, who also starred in 'Border'. shared a picture with the Indian army soldiers and captioned it, "Love and admiration to my heroes.#ArmyDay."

'Newton' actor Rajkummar Rao honoured Indian soldiers with a post that read, "Happy Indian army day, Saluting the brave hearts of our country! Jai Hind."

'Doctor G' actress Rakul Preet Singh also shared a post where she wrote: " Happy Indian army day. Coming from an Army background I am aware of the sacrifices that come along with it. Here's saluting the brave men who selflessly serve the nation."

Army Day celebrations

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

For the first time since 1949, this year, Army Day celebrations were held outside the national capital in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Notably, this is the first time the parade has been held outside Delhi since its inception in 1949.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande among other top officials including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Army Day 2023 parade at the Regimental Centre of the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) in Bengaluru at Govindaswamy parade ground.

