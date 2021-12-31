There have been revelations about some of the well-known celebrity artists' health battles. Ira Khan, Sumona Chakravarti, Ira Khan, Ankita Konwar, Hamsa Nandini and others have openly talked about the health battles they were facing and even shared stories of how they managed to defeat their health issues over time.

Celebrities who opened up about health battles

Yami Gautam

In October 2021, Yami Gautam opened up about an incurable skin disease she had been suffering for many years. While opening up about the same, she penned a note revealing how she had been suffering from Keratosis Pilaris. She further revealed how there was no cure for it yet.

She then heaved a sigh of relief for being able to let go of her insecurities. She wrote, "I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew!" (sic)

Ira Khan

It was in April 2021 when Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video of herself sharing her struggles in dealing with mental health issues.

In the video, she also spoke about how she was planning to cope with depression. She said, "I spoke to my therapist and I was like I do think to myself. This is not going to be my last burnout, I am going to do it again, but I am trying hard to not. But by the time I was talking to her, I was starting to feel better, so that part of myself started to defend itself because actually, I like that part of me on some level. It is a practical side of me."

Sumona Chakravarti

TKSS fame took to her Instagram handle in May 2021 and informed her fans that she has been battling endometriosis stage 4 for quite some time now and also mentioned that she was doing fine at present. Stating further about the disease, she mentioned that it was as common as PCOD/diabetes. She even expressed her happiness when she received numerous wishes from her fans.

Hamsa Nandini

Popular Telugu actor Hamsa Nandini also opened up about her serious health issues a while ago and revealed how she was battling cancer. In an Instagram post, as she informed the fans about her condition, she also flaunted her optimism by stating, "No matter what life throws at me, no matter how unfair it may seem, I refuse to play the victim. I refuse to be ruled by fear, pessimism, and negativity. I refuse to quit. With courage and love, I will push forward." (sic)

Ankita Konwar

Fitness enthusiast, Ankita Konwar who is married to Milind Soman, recently took to her official Instagram handle and recalled her battle with anxiety and depression. She further mentioned how she didn't let her anxiety and depression consume her and revealed that she cried when she had to. She added, "I don’t hold onto my thoughts like I used to. I let them come and go as they please. It requires a lot of practice but I’m getting better at it.” (sic)

Image: Instagram/@ankita_earthy/@yamigautam