Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection: Pulkit Samrat Film Earns ₹62.90 Crore In A Week

Fukrey 3 was one of the most anticipated comedy films of 2023. After registering a strong opening weekend, the third entry in the franchise started to witness decline. It is important for the film to hold through its 2nd weekend if it wants to enter the ₹100 crore club.

3 things you need to know

Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha in the lead roles.

Fukrey 2 is currently the highest-grossing film in the franchise, with ₹77 crore collection in India.

Fukrey 3 witnesses decline on weekdays

Fukrey 3 started to witness a decline in its collection on its first Tuesday as it earned ₹4.11 crore, according to Taran Adarsh. It earned ₹3.62 crore on Wednesday, marking a 9.49% drop. It's collection stands at ₹62.90 crore in the first week.

(Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in Fukrey 3 poster | Image: X)

The breakdown of the film's collection in 7 days is as follows:

Thursday-- ₹8.82 crore

Friday-- ₹7.81 crore

Saturday-- ₹11.67 crore

Sunday-- ₹15.18 crore

Monday-- ₹11.69 crore

Tueday-- ₹4.11 crore

Wednesday-- ₹3.62 crore

Fukrey 3 worldwide haul

On the global front, Fukrey 3 is steadily progressing towards the Rs 100 crore mark. The film has minted Rs 74.5 crore globally, while its India gross figure stands at Rs 70 crore. It remains to be seen whether the film will be capable of pulling in big numbers in the future or not.