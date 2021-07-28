Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat Starrer To Go On Floors In 2021, Says Director Mrighdeep Lamba

Fans of the Fukrey franchise have been eagerly waiting for every single update about the upcoming Fukrey 3. The director of the movie Mrighdeep Lamba recently gave an update about the upcoming comedy movie and said that it will go on floors by the end of 2021. The earlier two films have starred actors like Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadda in pivotal roles.

Fukrey 3 to start by 2021 end

Speaking to Mid-Day about the upcoming movie, Director Mrighdeep Lamba said that initially Fukrey 3 was scheduled to start in April 2021, but the schedule was postponed to the rising cases of COVID-19. He said that the movie would now begin its shoot at the end of 2021 when everything is settled down and everyone is mentally prepared to get back on set. Mrighdeep also explained how the pandemic has been stopping him from giving a go-ahead for the movie. He explained and said that the team does not know what will hit them next and he did not want to start the project and then stop midway. He said that he would rather start the shoot of the movie and finish it one go.

Fukrey was released in 2013 and was a sleeper hit, meanwhile, Fukrey Returns was released in 2017. In April this year lead actor Varun Sharma took to his Instagram and shared pictures from the script reading of the upcoming movie. The photos included Pulkit Samrat with a monkey filter, while Manjot Singh joined them through a video call. Sharing the post he wrote "Just another normal day at #Fukrey3 script reading session!"

Meanwhile, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh reunited with Mrighdeep Lamba for the drama-based web series Chutzpah. The series was directed by Dinesh Vijan and was created by Mrighdeep Lamba. The show is about five individuals who connect through the internet and showcase the power of social media and highlight the digital influence on the youth of today. Speaking to Mid-day about reuniting with Manjot and Lamba, Varun Sharma had said that whenever he and Manjot along with Mrighdeep Lamba are doing something together it is the reunion of the 'Fukrey' team. He added that he was glad that the franchise's name can get a smile on the audience's face.

Image: Varun Sharma's Instagram

