Fukrey Actor Varun Sharma Shares His Views On Long-distance Love Ahead Of 'Chutzpah'

Varun Sharma, who was last seen in the comedy-horror Roohi, will return soon with another show. The Fukrey actor is all set to star in the show Chutzpah opposite Tanya Maniktala. Reportedly, Varun Sharma's character will be in a long-distance relationship. In a recent interview, the Arjun Patiala actor expressed his views about long-distance relationships.

Varun Sharma shares his views on long-distance relationships

Varun Sharma, in a recent chat with ANI, revealed how he has had an experience of a long-distance relationship in college. He said, "I have not had a long-distance relationship in a long time but I have had one when I was in college. I think it has its own charm and pros and cons. In my personal opinion, you just cannot compare it with the physical bonding, catching up with your loved one in person, going out for coffees and dinners. That feeling is just unmatchable.". Varun Sharma then revealed how he understood long-distance relationships with his new character in Chutzpah. He said, "I always had this thing in my mind that how do people manage long-distance relationships. I got a slightly better understanding of it after working on the show. I have heard some good and bad incidents from my friends and their personal experiences. My character is in a long-distance relationship. As an actor, I had to live that feeling on-screen. It was again an experience that I have not explored on screen to date.".

Details about Chutzpah

The web show Chutzpah is scheduled to premiere on July 23, 2021, on SonyLIV. Apart from Varun Sharma and Tanya Maniktala, the show also cast Elnaaz Norouzi, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Diksha Singh, Kshitij Chauhan, and Varun Tewari in pivotal roles. The show is written and created by Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Simarpreet Singh has helmed the project while Dinesh Vijan produced it.

Varun Sharma's trivia

Varun Sharma first rose to fame with his comic role in the Fukrey franchise. The actor then starred in several other films, including, Dolly Ki Doli, Chhichhore, Arjun Patiala, and Roohi. Varun Sharma now has various projects in his pipeline. He has been currently shooting for Cirkus and Fukrey 3.

IMAGE: VARUN SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM

