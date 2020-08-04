'Fukrey' Fame Priya Anand To Make Digital Debut, Says 'grateful For The Opportunity'

Priya Anand, last seen in Gireesaaya's Adithya Varma, on Friday, July 31, revealed that she has started shooting for her digital debut amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Priya Anand, in a social media post, disclosed that she started shooting for her digital series in the first week of July. Anand also said, "I've had the good fortune of getting back to work for over 21 days! Soo grateful to have the opportunity to make my digital debut in Hindi #Simplemurder." (sic)

Check out Priya Anand's post:

I've had the good fortune of getting back to work for over 21 days!



Soo grateful to have the opportunity to make my digital debut in Hindi #Simplemurder



With stringent regulations the collaborative art of filmmaking continues..@pathak_sachin85 @Mdzeeshanayyub @JarPictures pic.twitter.com/l7haSW38p6 — Priya Anand (@PriyaAnand) July 31, 2020

Also Read | Is 'Fukrey 3' In The Pipeline? Director Hints The Same With This Epic Meme

Priya Anand on shooting amid pandemic

Priya Anand, who has been shooting for her digital debut for the past one month, in the social media post, revealed that the makers undertook necessary steps to ensure the safety of the cast and crew of the forthcoming series. She said, "With stringent regulations, the collaborative art of filmmaking continues." (sic)

Also Read | Richa Chadha Reveals She Thought Ali Fazal Was "Odd" When She Met Him On The Set Of Fukrey

Cast and crew of Priya Anand's digital series

The digital series, titled Simple Murder, features actors like Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Ayaz Khan, and others in prominent roles. The Priya Anand starrer is directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by JAR Pictures. According to an entertainment portal, the digital series will premiere on the OTT platform SonyLIV.

Also Read | 'Fukrey' 3 Director Teases Movie Release, Kangana Ranaut' Tweet About 'movie Mafia' & More

Priya Anand's movies

Priya Anand made her acting debut with I Ahmed's Vaamanan (2009). Although she made her debut in Kollywood in the early 2000s, she gained popularity with her character in Sridevi's English Vinglish (2011). In an acting career spanning more than a decade, Priya Anand has been part of many films that cut across genres and languages.

Priya Anand was last seen playing a prominent role in Dhruv Vikram and Banita Sandhu starrer Adithya Varma. The Dhruv Vikram starrer was the official remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy (2017). The Gireesaaya-directorial had Anand playing the role of a movie star in the film. She received positive reviews for her performance in the movie, which turned out to be a successful venture.

Also Read | Richa Chadha Posts 'Fukrey Reunion With Choochesh & Bholi', Kubbra Sait Reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.