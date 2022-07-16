FULL INTERVIEW: Nambi Narayanan, R Madhavan Speak To Arnab Goswami On Nation Wants To Know

Republic's 'Nation Wants to Know' brought forward a truth that the Nation needed to know on Saturday, July 16. A truth about Nambi Narayanan-an Indian scientist who even NASA wanted to get its hands on. Narayanan had a career spanning over 19 years, wherein he contributed first, in the form of a 6000 kg rocket to a 60 toner, called 'Vikas' that thrust India into the PSLV era, but all this was turned a blind eye to when he was framed in an espionage case. Just when India was on the verge of making it to the race to space, a global conspiracy against this one-man army who was put behind bars, derailed it all. His period in jail till his acquittal and vindication, and the time that he continues to spend to get the long-due justice- it is all covered in the Madhavan diretorial- Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.

Sitting in the Republic Studio in front of the channel's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, with the director of his tell-all movie Madhavan by his side, Narayanan expressed how this film means so much to him...'So much in the sense, that it actually brings out my real contribution to the country. It tells us how I suffered in my house as well as outside to achieve this goal and that is, on a small scale, I may say brings out the suffering that one goes through in the process," the Indian scientist said.

Madhavan said, "Not only, he the country paid a price along with him. In our own naivety, not realising what kind of intellectual asset he had, not supporting the technocrats, not protecting our scientists, be it from ISRO from BARC. People who would be considered the best assets in other countries and protected with the best of guards they have, us not knowing that, not celebrating that."

The first meeting...

'Was he really innocent or is it a story?'- this was the question which pushed Madhavan to meet Naryanan back in 2016. During their meeting in Toronto, as per Madhavan, Nambi had said that even after 15 years of being vindicated, of the Court and the parties involved knowing the truth, Google yielded results such as the 'Nambi Narayanan of ISRO-spy fame case'.

Madhavan explained it was seven months after he first met Narayanan that he presented him with his script for the film. This is when he learnt that Narayanan went to Princeton University and did his thesis under Professor Luigi Crocco in 10 months, a detail that astonished Madhavan, as he explains. "I felt that Nambi Sir has become delusional, in all honesty," the actor-turned-director said, adding that, that was when he was told about his work across countries on the globe which made him realise that there were 'two types of patriots'.

#NationWantsToKnow | '...it struck me there are 2 types of patriots. The price he's paid today, I don't think anyone else would have been able to survive that': Actor R Madhavan recounts his thoughts on hearing of Nambi Narayanan's story first-hand https://t.co/IL5g6IMqOy… pic.twitter.com/HV2sB4E1JB — Republic (@republic) July 16, 2022

At this juncture, on being asked why he did not play his own life story himself, Narayanan said, "The allegation is that I have sold rocket secrets. Assuming, that I keep telling whatever I have done for the country, it does not mean the allegations are true or untrue. My job till that time, I was being paid for that job."

'Even today, I don't feel bad about not talking about it'

"During the year 1994, we never had cryogenic technology. The cryogenic technology came 10 years later but the allegation is that I have sold the cryogenic technology. They say that this cryogenic technology is used to make missiles. Even today, there is not even a single missile in the world using cryogenic technology. The truth was known to all including my chairman. But then, the question is why they did not answer," Narayanan said.

#LIVE | Allegation is that cryogenic engine could be used for missiles. Even today there isn't a single missile in the world using cryogenic technology... Was this not known to then ISRO?: Nambi Narayanan on 'spy' charge's early years https://t.co/IL5g6IMqOy… pic.twitter.com/ZHCd6GgYOO — Republic (@republic) July 16, 2022

"In ISRO, we are a different community, it minds its own business. They may have been wonderstruck, but after 2 years, they came out with an open letter and they categorically said what we are talking about in 1996-97. I can't say my people didn't react to this, I can say they didn't react at the proper time," he added.

Madhavan said that those who worked with Narayanan may have been taken aback but a delayed statement- a statement as simple as India does not have cryogenic technology that is worth selling to any country in the world -was 'enough to have killed the case'.

'Had this not happened, we would have been a powerful space country'

The scientist said that 'probability-wise', India would have made cryogenic technology perfect as originally planned. He said that the ISRO's plan was to have the technology by 1999 or 2000. "The problem started in 1994. If the Russian contract would have gone through we would have had the cryogenic technology without any technology. Even if the contract had broken, if the incident had not taken place, I feel that I would have continued the work on cryogenic and would've met the schedule maybe with a one-year delay. This means that we would have higher payload carrying capability. We could compete with the international market for launching satellite...Eventually, we would have become a powerful space country," he said.

#NationWantsToKnow | What you saw Chandrayaan & Mangalyaan was timepass projects. Payload was peanuts. They would have gone & we'd have realised Gaganyaan. We'd be competing with Elon Musk, as a powerful space country: Nambi Narayanan's cryogenic 'what if' pic.twitter.com/kI7x4XFl9h — Republic (@republic) July 16, 2022

International conspiracy?

"It's a no-brainer," said Madhavan when asked whether an international conspiracy was at play in implicating Dr Narayanan in the ISRO espionage case. "The vulnerability of such a situation is quite baffling and is very frightening that you can take one individual, knock him off and bring the country's progress to a halt," he added.

"They were targeting a project, and I happened to be a part of the project so I became the victim," said Narayanan, adding, "In 2001, 2002, we would have reached a stage where we would have been able to generate our own money. If you come to business, I will not be able to stand by your side because I will be charging more so that was the reason why the project was targeted."