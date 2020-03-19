FWICE Set To Begin Drive To Help Junior Artistes And Crew Members With Ration Supplies

There have been several measures undertaken by the general public to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. Stars from the various film industries have begun spreading awareness among their fans. Over the past few days, there have been multiple reports of films getting pushed forward and serials having reruns. Hence the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has lent a helping hand to crew members and junior artistes.

FWICE's initiative to help daily wage workers, junior artistes and crew members

It was reported by a news portal that the Federation of Western India Cine Employees or FWICE will be helping junior artistes and daily wage workers with groceries and other supplies. FWICE has teamed up with Frames Production which is said to be one of the leading studios in the country for television. The two will partner for a week-long drive to provide necessities to the daily wage workers, and the drive will begin on March 22.

Junior artistes and crew members have little to no chance of getting paid due to the shoots being stalled. Therefore, this may lead to a shortage of their monthly supplies. Hence Filmistan Studios president went on record to say that they will be distributing essential food supplies. These will include five kilos of rice, two kilos of dal, five kilos of wheat flour, some spices and a few other non-perishable items.

The President mentioned that as of now, the plan is to run the drive for a week. Having said that, the president also advised the crew to not pile up supplies as instructed by the State government. President BN Tiwari assured that there will be enough supplies to suffice the needs of about 10,000 daily wage workers and junior artistes. BN Tiwari also hinted that they are also in talks with the state government.

