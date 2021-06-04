FWICE Cancels Permissions To Shoot After Confusion Over State Unlock Amid COVID-19

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently had to withdraw shooting permissions after Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar announced that the government had decided to 'Unlock' 18 districts of the state. However, the decision was immediately contradicted by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office that stated the unlocking decisions were still being taken into consideration.

FWICE president BN Tiwari gives an explanation over the permission withdrawn

FWICE President B N Tiwari issued a statement and gave a detailed view f the decision and said, "We had immediately given permission to producers to commence shooting in Thane region after minister Wadettiwar announced that restrictions were lifted in some areas and all our workers and members had begun preparation to go back on sets but, we had to call it off after we learned that the CMO had issued a clarification that the unlocking process will only happen after June 15." Further, Tiwari said that although the FWICE has asked members to hold on, he is confident that the federation and its members will able to convince the Maharashtra government to allow permissions for shoots to take place in the state again. He said, "All production houses are working towards vaccinating their employees and crew members before the shooting restarts and we have said that we will work in a bio bubble and adhere to follow the guidelines for any and all shooting purposes."

At present most of the TV serials are being shot in Daman, Gujarat, Silvassa, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad with their permanent sets standing in various studios of Maharashtra. Most film shoots have either been stalled or forced to shift operations to locations in other states. In the previous letter, the FWICE has requested the CM to allow the resumption of work in the media and entertainment (M&E) industry. The letter is signed by FWICE President BN Tiwari, General Secretary Ashok Dubey, Treasurer Gangeshwar Shrivastav, and Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit with Chief Advisor Sharad Shelar. The letter spoke about all the previous letters of the organsation to the government with an attempt to raise the restrictions on the shooting which is affecting the livelihood of many.

IMAGE: PTI/FWICE_INDIA/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.