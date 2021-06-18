FWICE 'condemns' Film Industry Being Victim To 'fraudulent COVID Vaccination Drives'

The Federation of Western Cine Employees (FWICE) condemned the fake vaccination scam that hit the film industry. The news was in response to veteran producer Ramesh Taurani approaching the police on lack of clarity of certificates after carrying out the vaccination drive for his staff. Hitting out at the ‘anti-social elements’ who specifically targeted the ‘renowned production houses’, the top film association urged all actors, workers, and technicians to check the authenticity of the drives

FWICE issues statement on fake vaccination drive

The FWICE also urged all production houses that were they need to obtain all required permissions from the hospital and municipal authorities, terming it ‘mandatory' before conducting such drives.

“The FWICE also demands stringest actions against all the people involved in such fraudulent vaccination drives which is a high risk to the lives of the common public. FWICE appeals all the production houses to be vigilant on any such fraud people to avoid any further discomfitures. Kindly get in touch with the FWICE authorities for help/guidance for organising such drives,” read the statement.

FWICE Strongly Condemns the Fake Vaccination Drive Spreading its Root in the Media and Entertainment Industry. pic.twitter.com/AibZnvPkDH — Federation of Western India Cine Employees (@fwicemum) June 18, 2021

The body highlighted how it had tied up with a production house and the 'expert staff' of two hospitals to get over a thousand members vaccinated in a week in the ‘most professional and organized way’ by following all rules and regulations of the BMC and Health Ministry. It added that the process was to continue for a week and that all FWICE members were to be vaccinated free of cost. The organisation conveyed its gratitude to the production banner and all other persons who had come forward, contributed and joined the vaccination drive.

It stated that with the increasing number of cases, it was 'need of the hour' for citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It stated that it was made ‘mandatory’ for all members of the film industry to get vaccinated to be eligible to join their workforce again once the industry resumes its normalcy.

Ramesh Taurani was hopeful of knowing the truth of the alleged fake vaccination drive after 356 persons of his staff were vaccinated but had not received certificates after over two weeks. Other production houses like T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, and Producers Guild have also held vaccination drives for the members of their staff and others.

