FWICE Pens Letter To Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Requesting Resumption Of Shoots

With the surge in the number of daily coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government had haled shootings of several TV shows, web series, and films while imposing a lockdown. While several production houses shifted their bases to other cities, there were many who were left jobless. Now, after witnessing a sharp decline in the number of cases in Mumbai, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on May 31.

FWICE writes a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray for resumption in shootings

In the letter, the FWICE has requested the CM to allow the resumption of work in the media and entertainment (M&E) industry. The letter is signed by FWICE President BN Tiwari, General Secretary Ashok Dubey, Treasurer Gangeshwar Shrivastav and Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit with Chief Advisor Sharad Shelar. The letter spoke about all the previous letters of the organsation to the government with an attempt to raise the restrictions on the shooting which is affecting the livelihood of many.

The letter reads, "With reference to the subject matter, we would like to draw your attention to the numerous requests sent to you by the FWICE and the coordination committee regarding our request for resumption of work in the M&E Industry. However, none of our letters have been responded to by your good office and no decision has been taken on our requests.”



Further, while describing the sufferings of the people, it added, "Sir, let us apprise you that there are lakhs of artists, workers and technicians who are jobless for the past one and half years and that the only source of income for them is from the M&E Industry. This industry has been providing work to lakhs of hands and enabling their families to earn their daily bread. However, the lockdown of the Industry has impacted the lives of these daily wage workers who have absolutely no other source of income and are totally dependent on the work of the Industry.”



The Maharashtra government has decided to extend the restrictions for another two weeks, however, these will be district-wise restrictions and containment strategy and a call for lifting the restrictions will be taken accordingly. Citing ‘financial setback’ for the artists, technicians, the letter requested CM Uddhav Thackeray to reconsider his decision. "The announcement of the extension of the lockdown for another 15 days shall really be a setback for these deprived set of artists, workers and technicians and also the economy of the Industry. Not only the workers but the producers are also affected badly with huge investments already made into the running projects which have been to a standstill due to the unfortunate lockdown. We being the mother body of 32 different crafts of artists, workers, and technicians of the industry have been receiving numerous calls from our members regarding their difficult survival conditions and requesting us to start the work of the Industry,” it added.

"We look forward to your understanding, cooperation, and your permission for us to resume the work in the M&E industry accordingly," the letter concluded. Shooting for TV shows, films, and other production activities have remained suspended since April in view of the coronavirus pandemic.



IMAGE: PTI/ Representative Image





