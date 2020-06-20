Abhinav Kashyap Should've Approached FWICE, Says General Secretary Of The Film Association

The Dabangg filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap had recently spoken up against Salman Khan and his family by accusing them of sabotaging his career in Bollywood. Now, in response to Abhinav's accusations, Salman Khan's younger brother Sohail Khan has filed a defamation case against him.

Ashok Dubey, the General Secretary of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) told an online portal that Abhinav should have approached them to resolve the case.

FWICE reacts to Abhinav Kashyap's controversy

Bollywood director Abhinav Kashyap alleged Salman Khan and his family for ending his career and not letting him work in the film industry on social media. The allegations were made after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, which triggered a wide discussion about nepotism, favouritism and the existence of lobbying in Bollywood. Soon after his allegations, Sohail Khan filed a defamation case against Abhinav in response.

Today, the General Secretary of FWICE, Ashok Dubey spoke about the matter and stated that Abhinav is a member of the Indian Films and Television Directors’ association so he should have approached the association to intervene in the matter and help him.

Dubey also said that the director never approached any one of them and they came to know about the matters through social media. He concluded saying when a member of the association lodges a complaint against someone, the body looks into the matter and tries resolving it in every way possible, but in Abhinav's case, since he did not approach them, they cannot help him.

On the other hand, right after Abhinav’s allegations, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees issued a letter to Salman Khan to thank him for his generous contribution to the federation and to help the members of the association in the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later, the general secretary of the association had to step in to clear the air and explained that the letter written to Salman Khan has nothing to do with the allegations made against him by Abhinav Kashyap. He also said that it was the federation’s decision to thank Salman for supporting the workers during such worst times.

