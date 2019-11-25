G-Eazy, 6LACK, Ms. Banks And MAKJ Collaborate With Tinashe For Her New Album

Tinashe recently dropped an album in collaboration with renowned artists G-Eazy, 6LACK, Ms.Banks and MAKJ titled Songs for You. Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. The singer was a part of a band named The Stunners before releasing her debut single, 2 On. She launched her first album in the year 2014 named Aquarius. Her album was considered by music critics as one of the most effective debuts made by a female artist. She is also known for her appearance on the American show Two And a Half Men. Here is a look at the details about her latest album.

Tinashe collaborates with G-Eazy 6LACK, Mrs. Banks and MAKJ

Tinashe released her third studio album on Wednesday, named Songs for You. Her album is a mix of hip hop, dance songs, club jams, and R&B. The songs of the album have been made in collaboration with various artists. This includes Die a Little Bit, including Ms. Banks and Touch & Go, made in collaboration with 6LACK. She also collaborated with MAKJ and delivered Save Room for Us.

One of the most catchy songs of the album is So Much Better, which has been made in collaboration with the renowned artist, G-Eazy. The official video of the song was released recently on YouTube and has gotten many views already. The song features Tinashe with animals like a Dobermann and a snake while G-Eazy can be seen riding a Ferrari. The collaboration is being received well by the audience. Have a look at the latest video here.

Netizens love Tinashe’s latest album:

People have been expressing how they love Tinashe’s new album, Songs for You. They have been pouring in love for her songs and her collaborations. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

Literally I can’t get enough of #SongsForYou album. It’s so amazing and perfect !. Album will be on repeat ❤️🔥 @Tinashe #Tinashe — Freddy Lovato (@AkaFredy) November 21, 2019

HONESTLYYY WHATS ANOTHER BREAK UP FOR A GIRL LIKE ME I COULD FIND ANOTHER LOVE EASILYYY #TINASHE #SONGSFORYOU pic.twitter.com/roxaoGCrEp — 𝚌𝚘𝚛𝚎𝚢 (@coreylxpez) November 25, 2019

