Gabriella Demetriades’s Handbag Obsession Is Giving Fans Major Fashion Goals

Gabriella Demetriades is one of the most popular South African actors, models, and fashion designer. Gabriella Demetriades has been in the headlines for her relationship with the international model and Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal. She is often seen giving major fashion goals at many events. Here are five times when Gabriella Demetriades was spotted with trendy handbags. Read ahead to know-

Gabriella Demetriades’s handbag obsession

Gabriella Demetriades is seen posing in a white colour crop top with high-waist blue colour pants. She has worn black colour flat sandals. She has worn a white colour bandana and left her long and wavy hair open, giving them a messy look. Gabriella Demetriades has carried an oval-shaped black colour handbag. The model opted for nude makeup to complete her look.

Gabriella Demetriades is seen posing in a red and yellow colour full-sleeves turtle-neck top tucked inside a high-waist white colour ripped jeans. She has left her long and wavy hair open, giving them a messy look. Gabriella Demetriades accessories her look with black sunglasses as she flaunted two rectangular-shaped handbags.

Gabriella Demetriades can be seen posing in an oversized crème colour blazer dress that has a deep V-neck cut. She matched the dress with crème colour sports shoes. Gabriella Demetriades can be seen wearing a brown colour cap and left her long and wavy hair open, giving them a messy look. Gabriella Demetriades has carried a rectangular shaped black colour handbag as she posed for the camera.

Gabriella Demetriades can be seen wearing a blue colour sweater top and denim pants. She has taken a creme colour triangular handbag. Gabriella Demetriades has applied nude shade makeup.

Gabriella Demetriades can be seen wearing a black colour sleeveless bralette crop top and a high-waist blue and black denim jeans. She has worn black and white colour sports shoes. Gabriella Demetriades has tied her long and wavy hair in a ponytail at the back of her head. Gabriella Demetriades can be seen carrying a rectangular yellow colour Louis Vuitton handbag that is super chic and stylish.

