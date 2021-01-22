Gabriella Wright Signs An Indian Production House To Star In International Feature Film

Gabriella Wright is a British origin English actress and model. She is best known for playing the role of Queen Claude of France in the series The Tudors. She has starred in blockbuster franchise Transporter and action movies such as The Hitmans BodyGuard, Security and 22 Bullets and others. She is now set to star in an International feature film with an Indian production house, Falak Films Production.

More about Eboni cast -

The film is titled as Eboni and is a fantasy film. The story is about a man who is obsessed with the idea of resurrecting his deceased daughter inadvertently evoking an ancient mystery. It will consist of 3 different chapters, each chapter dealing with different periods. Gabriella will be playing the title role of Eboni who will be the goddess and the ruler of the kingdom dated back to 950 BC. The makers are looking forward to casting more international stars and have already approached Indian Actors Manoj Bajpayee, KK Menon and Alix Benezech, the French actress, for pivotal roles.

Eboni is written and directed by Imad Habib and produced by Sirajuddin Ansari. The Falak Films Production will soon go on floors. Taking of the film, Ansari said that the team of brilliant filmmakers at Falak Films have always aimed at bringing some compelling cinema verité shows and style-based programming. He further said that Eboni will be a fantasy film and such films are always appreciated worldwide by audiences of all age groups, despite cultural and language barriers. He said that the audience worldwide were willing to watch and explore a new world of fantasy and ideas and his vision as a filmmaker was to take the audience on a fantastic trip.

Speaking of the film, Gabriella said that after her first stint with historical fiction she was keen on exploring fantasy genre and when Imad narrated the script to her, it seemed like just the story she was looking for. She further said that it would be very interesting to collaborate with a production like Falak Films and to work with a team that came with such diverse experience. She concluded by saying that they were hoping to reach a new audience across the globe with Eboni.

(Source: PR Team)

