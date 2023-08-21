Gadar 2 Actor Manish Wadhwa Reacts To Comparisons With OG Villain Amrish Puri

Manish Wadhwa has featured in two blockbusters this year and is currently basking in the success of Gadar 2. In the movie, he is shown as a bitter army general who worked under the Britishers before Independence. Recently, the actor opened up about his role as a villain and how he managed to fill in the shoes of late actor Amrish Puri, whose portrayal of Ashraf Ali in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha became iconic.

Gadar 2 was released in theatres on August 11.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel play the main leads in Gadar 2.

Manish Wadhwa says he was wary of comparisons with OG Gadar villain Amrish Puri.

Manish Wadhwa on comparisons with Amrish Puri

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Manish Wadhwa talked about his comparison with late Amrish Puri. He said, "l'll admit, I was nervous when we started shooting for the project. My first shot was at the same place where Amrishji had shot the hand pump scene in the first film."

Manish further mentioned that he was quite nervous even when director Anil Sharma narrated the handpump scene, which became iconic from the first installment. The actor further said that he gave his character everything that he learnt from his experiences in TV and theatres.

He revealed that he received praise on the sets for his performance, following which all his fears subsided. Manish said, "Suddenly, my fears seemed irrelevant. I was convinced that I was on the right path."

Manish Wadhwa recalls shooting the climax scene

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Manish Wadhwa recalled shooting the climax scene of Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol. In it, Tara Singh (Sunny) holds Hamid's head between his arms and chokes him. Manish said that soon after they wrapped up shooting the scene, Sunny checked up on him to make sure he was doing well.