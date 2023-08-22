Gadar 2 Actor Rakesh Bedi Sustains Injury In Himachal Pradesh Landslide

Actor Rakesh Bedi took to his social media handle to inform his followers about his travails in Himachal Pradesh where he found himself stuck a few days ago. The actor uploaded a video and spoke about a finger injury he sustained on his return journey.

I tried to become a He-Man: Rakesh Bedi

Taking to his social media handle, the Gadar 2 actor informed that he was in Solan to deliver a lecture on acting. Upon his return, he and his companions were informed about the main highway being blocked due to a landslide. They were advised to take a shortcut. "When we took that shortcut, a huge boulder fell right ahead of us," Bedi said.

He then informed his followers how he badly hurt himself while trying to lift a boulder. “When I tried to become a He-Man and remove the boulder from the road, it moved ahead but rolled back on my finger. Half of the finger dangled, it was so badly hurt. It has healed to a major extent now. Had it been a little bigger injury, the finger would have been off my hands,” he said. The actor concluded his video address by sending out his prayers to those who were still stuck in the mountains because of the landslides.

Rakesh Bedi features in Gadar 2, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Rakesh Bedi was recently seen playing supporting roles in films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and the Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. The actor, who made his screen debut 42 years ago with the Sai Paranjpye's film Chashme Buddoor, has been active in television in recent years, with shows like Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.