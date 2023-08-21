Gadar 2 Actor Rumi Khan On Shooting 'scary' Climax Scene: Was 6 Feet Away From Blast...

TV actor Rumi Khan is currently basking in the success of Gadar 2. The actor who earlier made a cameo appearance in Pathaan was recently seen playing the role of an Army officer in the Sunny Deol starrer. Recently, Rumi expressed his excitement about being a part of the film.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 hit theatres on August 11.

The film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles.

Rumi Khan is known for his roles in Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Chandragupta Maurya and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

Rumi Khan recalls a terrifying moment during the climax scene

Sharing an incident from the shoot, Rumi recounted a harrowing yet memorable moment during the climax sequence. He revealed that during a blast scene, he was just six feet away from a massive explosion. Rumi shared that realism was prioritised, and his proximity to the blast added to the intensity of the scene. He commended action director Ravi Varma for his expertise in creating impactful stunts in a controlled way.

Rumi Khan on his role in Gadar 2

In Gadar 2, Rumi Khan portrayed the role of Pakistan's Col. Farooqi. In an interview with India Forums, he said that the opportunity to play this character was particularly thrilling for him, as he's always been drawn to the idea of playing an Army officer.

Rumi expressed his joy at the chance to perform action sequences and also highlighted the exciting moments during the shoot. "While shooting the climax, Ravi Varma, our action director used huge big booms to create a big blast; they don’t want much VFX in the film to keep it real," he said. He added, "Hence, during the shot blast, I was just 6 feet away from that blast. I literally crossed the fire, and I felt that my back had caught fire, and it was such a scary moment."

Rumi credited director Anil Sharma for providing creative freedom and guidance to ensure the authenticity of his character portrayal. The actor praised Sharma's directorial style and talked about the supportive and collaborative atmosphere on set.