Gadar 2 has completed almost a month of its successful theatrical run. This in itself stands as a testament to the film’s success which has stayed strong despite facing competition from OMG 2 and new releases. After 28 days of its release, the Sunny Deol starrer action film has earned ₹510 in India.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 has become the second-highest Hindi film of all time.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

After a successful three-week run at the box office, the film has slowed down owing to new releases.

Gadar 2 to surpass Baahubali 2 Hindi collection today

Ever since its release, Gadar 2 has been shattering box office records one after another. The Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel film emerged as the second-highest opener of the year. It has also become the second Bollywood film after Pathaan to breach the ₹500 crore mark at India box office. Almost a month after its release, Gadar 2 will surpass Baahubali 2 (Hindi) collection on Friday to become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

(A still from Gadar 2 | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, Gadar 2 earned ₹1.50 crore on its fourth Thursday. This took the film’s total business to ₹510.59 crore plus in India. To achieve the feat, the Sunny Deol starrer took just 4 weeks, while Baahubali 2 raked ₹510.99 crore in 16 weeks of theatrical run. Gadar 2 has to now surpass the collection of Pathaan in order to become the highest-grossing Hindi film. The Sidharth Anand directorial minted ₹543.09 crore in India in nine weeks.

Gadar 2 faces heat from new releases

While the Anil Sharma directorial became the fastest Hindi film to breach the ₹500 crore mark, the film’s business has been on a decline since its third week.

The reason for the same can be attributed to the competition Ayushamnn Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Abhishek Bachchan's film Ghoomer. Besides these, in order to continue to dominate the box office, Gadar 2 will also have to deter competition from Atlee-directed Jawan, which reportedly earned ₹75 crore on its opening day itself.