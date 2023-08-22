Last Updated:

Gadar 2 BO Collection: Film Registers Biggest 2nd Monday Post-pandemic, Beats Pathaan

Despite the new theatrical release Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, Gadar 2 continues to dominate the domestic box office.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is the sequel of the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (Image: Sunny Deol FC/X)


Gadar 2 has been creating box office records ever since its release on August 11. The Sunny Deol starrer, which released alongside Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and a day after Rajinikanth’s Jailer, registered a steady second Monday, amassing an unmatched nett collection of Rs 13.50 crores.

  • Gadar 2 is the sequel of the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.
  • The film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. 
  • The movie has already minted Rs 300 crores in less than 10 days. 

Gadar 2 inches closer to Rs 400 crores 

On August 21, the film minted Rs 13.50 crores on a non-holiday, taking Gadar 2's total box office collection to a staggering Rs 388.60 crores nett India collection. The film is expected to breach the Rs 400 crore mark by Tuesday (August 22). 

Gadar 2 registers biggest Monday post-pandemic, beats Pathaan

With Rs 13.50 crore, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 emerged as the highest second-Monday grosser post-pandemic beating Siddharth Anand-directed Pathaan

Gadar 2 beats The Kashmir Files, Dangal to become 3rd highest-grosser on second Monday 

Despite new theatrical releases like Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, Gadar 2 continues to dominate the domestic box office. With an impressive Rs 13.50 crore, the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has now become the third highest-grossing movie on the second Monday of release, beating Dangal (₹12.75 Cr), The Kashmir Files (₹ 12.4 cr), PK (₹10.8 Cr) and The Kerala Story (₹10 cr). The first two spots are Tiger Zinda Hai (₹18.04 Cr) and Baahubali The Conclusion (Hindi) (₹16.75 Cr) respectively, as per Sacnilk.

(Gadar 2 shows Tara Singh crossing enemy lines in order to save her son Jeet | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, has collected ₹117.27 crores since its release. 

First Published:
