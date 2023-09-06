Gadar 2 Box Office Day 26: Sunny Deol Film Remains Steady, Mints ₹506.37 Crore

Gadar 2 has been creating mayhem at the box office ever since its release. Though the movie hit the big screens alongside OMG 2, it continues to dominate the domestic box office even in the fourth week of its theatrical run. The Sunny Deol starrer has become the fastest Hindi film to breach the ₹500 crore mark. However, ahead of the upcoming releases, it is to be seen if the movie can emerge as the highest-grosser Hindi film.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 is the sequel of the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

In the film, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena.

After the massive success of the second part, talks are on about making Gadar 3.

Gadar 2 slows down ahead of upcoming releases

On its fourth Tuesday of release, Gadar 2 earned ₹2.6 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. The film’s total collection now rests at a staggering ₹506.27 crore, at the domestic box office. Overseas collection of the film has amassed a total of ₹659 crore. The film needs to deter competition from the upcoming release Atlee directed Jawan, in order to continue to maintain the box office dominance.

(A still from Gadar 2 | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

With a collection of ₹506.27 crore, Gadar 2 falls short of only a small amount in order to surpass the collections of the Hindi version of Baahubali 2. The Prabhas starrer raked ₹510.99 crore in Hindi, as per Sacnilk. In the coming days, the Sunny Deol starrer is expected to surpass the collections to become the second highest-grossing HIndi film followed by Pathaan (₹543.09 cr).

Gadar 2 team celebrates 500-crore milestone

(Gadar 2 team at success bash | Image: Varinder Chawla)

On September 4, Gadar 2 scripted history by becoming the fastest Hindi film to breach the ₹500 crore mark at the domestic box office. The movie was also only the second Bollywood film to achieve the feat. To celebrate the success, director Anil Sharma organised a bash for the Gadar 2 team. In attendance at the celebration were Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and other members of the film crew.