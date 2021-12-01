'Gadar 2': Cast, Release Date, Plot & Everything About Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel-starrer

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have finally reunited for the highly-anticipated project, Gadar 2. The cast and crew members have commenced their preparation work and the actors have also taken to their social media handles to keep their fans updated about the progress. Ameesha essayed the role of a Muslim girl Sakeena in the film and Sunny Deol played Tara Singh. Director Anil Sharma is helming the second part of the 2001 hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

The 2001 romance drama earned more than Rs 1.3 billion at the box office. As we await the release of the film, here is everything we know about the sequel film.

Gadar 2 Cast & Crew members

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol will be reprising their roles as Sakeena and Tara Singh, respectively. Utkarsh Sharma, who debuted on the big screen with its first film, will also return for the sequel. Other cast members have not been revealed yet. However, it is expected Sunny's son Karan Deol might also play a role in the much-awaited sequel.

Anil Sharma is returning to helm the second instalment of the film. He has The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003), Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004), Apne (2007), Veer (2010), and Singh Saab the Great (2013) under his credits. Its screenplay is penned by Shaktimaan, while Mithoon is taking care of the musical score.

Gadar 2 Plot

The action drama is set in the backdrop of India's independence and the subsequent partition of the country into India and Pakistan. The plot revolves around the love story of two distinct individuals from different communities.

In an interview with PTI in 2019, a source close to the development had said, "We have been working on Gadar sequel for 15 years. Gadar will show the story of Tara (Sunny Deol), Sakeena (Ameesha Patel), and Jeet (their son). The story will move ahead with the India-Pakistan angle. Gadar is incomplete without it."

Gadar 2 Release Date

No official release date has been revealed by the filmmakers yet. However, the film is slated to hit the big screens in 2022.

A look at BTS snaps shared by the actors

Meanwhile, the actors have been sharing snaps from their behind-the-scenes works. Recently, Ameesha Patel took to her Twitter handle and posted a snap from the film's muhurat ceremony. In the picture, she can be seen dressed as Sakeena, while Sunny was dressed as Tara, bringing back all the beautiful memories of the first instalment. She captioned her post, "GADAR 2 muhurat shot, the General was kind enough to grace the occasion @surrender .singh1974@rohit_jaykay (sic)."

GADAR 2 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻muhurat shot 🙏🏻🙏🏻 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️the General was kind enough to grace the occasion @surrender.singh1974@rohit_jaykay pic.twitter.com/0vzmD4Sxdn — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) December 1, 2021

Sunny also took to his Instagram handle and dropped a snap with a localite, informing his fans about the commencement of the shooting. He wrote, "We started filming of Gadar2 Will post-Tara Singh soon."

(Image: Instagram/@Sunny_Deol_Persian)