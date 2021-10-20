'Gadar 2' Director Anil Sharma Talks About Upcoming Film's Plot; Here's What He Revealed

The 2001 film Gadar is one of the most loved films of Indian cinema to date. The action drama is set in the backdrop of India's independence and the subsequent partition of the country into India and Pakistan. The plot revolves around the love story of two distinct individuals from different communities. The film was the highest-grossing movie of the year and did not fail to entertain its audience even for a second.

Now, after over two decades since the release of the film, director Anil Sharma has announced a sequel with its star cast Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Anil Sharma also opened up about the sequel and admitted it was a 'responsibility' as Gadar 2 would mark the first sequel of India's one of the highest-grossing movies.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Anil Sharma admitted that it is important to meet people's expectations about Gadar's sequel. The director said that many people who had loved Gadar: Ek Prem Katha are now sceptical of the sequel. He said the audience is worried about the legacy of the first part and how the makers would continue the movie. Talking about the decision to have a sequel, the director said he, Sunny Deol and the film's writer took a responsible call. He also promised the upcoming film would be filled with emotions, drama and action.

Anil Sharma's take on Sunny Deol's character Tara Singh

While talking to Pinkvilla, Anil Sharma opened up about his take on Sunny Deol's character Tara Singh. He also spilt some beans about the upcoming sequel's story. Anil Sharma revealed that apart from Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma would also reprise their roles in the sequel. While Sunny Deol would portray Tara Singh, Ameesha and Utkarsh would get back to playing Sakina and Jeete.

The director revealed he believes Gadar 2 would be the first Indian movie in which an actor, who was a kid in the first one, would return to play an older version of himself. As Tara Singh is one of the most loved characters of Indian cinema, the upcoming film would see him as a superman, someone powerful but soft-hearted, the celebrated director said. He also shared the film would be another period drama and would continue the lives of its main characters. The filmmaker unveiled Gadar 2's poster on 16 October 2021.

(Image: @iamsunnydeol/Instagram)