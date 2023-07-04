Last Updated:

Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, Bhola Shankar: Biggest Box Office Clashes In 2023

Several films are scheduled to release on the same day in 2023. Gadar 2 and OMG 2 to Animal and Sam Bahadur, take a look at all the movies clashing this year.

Shreya Pandey
Several upcoming Fridays are prepared to see a clash between two or more major films. The first clash will be seen on July 28 between Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and the Telugu movie Bro. 

Not just in India, the box office worldwide will witness one of the biggest clashes between Greta Girwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on July 21. 

The Independence Day weekend is also booked by the Rajnikanth film Jailer, releasing on August 10. Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar releases a day later on August 11. 

Another clash is impending between the Bollywood movies OMG 2 and Gadar 2. OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar while Gadar 2 is headlined by Sunny Deol. The movies avoided a three-way clash as Animal postponed. 

The weekend of August 25 will also see two movies releasing on the same day. While Dream Girl 2 is a Bollywood film, Rishab Shetty's Toby is also releasing on the same day.  

The festive season will also be a busy time for the box office. Vijay starter pan-Indian film Leo will release on October 19 and Tiger Shroff's Ganapath will hit theatres the next day. 

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled to hit theatres on November 12. On the same day, Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayalaan will also hit the big screens.  

The year is slated to end with a big box office clash between Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, and Fukrey 3. All three movies are scheduled to release on December 1. 

