Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Compares Son Rajveer's Debut Film Dono To His Film Socha Na Tha

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Thakeria are making their debut with Sooraj Barjatya son Avnish Barjatya's directorial 'Dono'. Sunny Deol feels this film can be compared to his film 'Socha Na Tha' which he produced because that was also for the young generation and was loved by them.

Two star kids are all set to make their debut with the film 'Dono'. The film directed by Avnish barjatya and featuring Rajveer Deol and Paloma Thakeria will be released on October 5. On Monday, at the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai, Sunny Deol, Poonam Dhillon and Sooraj Bajatya were present to give blessings to their kids.

At the trailer launch, Sunny Deol spoke about the film and said, "Rajshri Productions is known to give us family films. They make films which are for the families. This film is also one of those films. It is about a wedding, how the two families gather to celebrate the wedding but it focuses on today's generation."

He further said: "I had made a film 'Socha Na Tha' of which I am very proud. That film was loved by the youngsters. This film can also be compared to that film as the director has done a fabulous job of presenting what the present generation thinks of relationships. I can say 'Dono' is a film very deep rooted specially for youngsters. I can vouch for that because I have seen the film."

'Dono' focuses on modern relationships and is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding. The film marks the debut of Rajveer Deol and Paloma Thakeria and also marks the directorial debut for Avnish Barjatya. It will be released in cinemas on October 5, 2023.