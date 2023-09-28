Gadar 2, Starring Sunny Deol, Beats Pathaan To Become Highest-grossing Hindi Film

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel returned with Gadar 2, the sequel to their 2001 film Gadar. The film is directed by Anil Sharma and was made on a reported budget of Rs 60 crore. Gadar 2 turned out to be a commercially successful action entertainer that reached the masses with its message of nationalism. While the film was already a profitable venture, it has now crossed the lifetime haul of Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

It has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film in 2023 as well.

Jawan is close on the heels of Gadar 2 box office collection and will look to surpass it.

Gadar 2 crosses Pathaan collection

Gadar 2, which is currently on the 48th day of its theatrical run, crossed Pathaan’s lifetime haul in India. According to Sacnilk, the film’s haul stands at Rs 524.30 crore and has surpassed Pathaan lifetime business of Rs 524 crore. This makes Gadar 2 the most commercially successful film Hindi film of all time. However, Atlee’s Jawan is currently making its way towards box office supremacy and is likely to surpass Gadar 2 collection in a few days.

#Gadar2 is all set to surpass #Pathaan lifetime biz of ₹ 524 cr nett by Next Weekend.



Total Biz till now- ₹ 522 cr nett



ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/pimPjqOh1O — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 22, 2023

Gadar 2’s box office run is currently down to its last leg. In its sixth week, the film earned Rs 4.72 crore, with ticket prices slashed down to Rs 150.

Gadar 2 ticket prices slashed

Previously, it was announced that from September 15 onwards, the prices of Gadar 2 tickets would cost Rs 150. This came after another massive hit, Atlee’s Jawan, seized total control of the box office. This has jeopardized Gadar 2 collection and slowed down its momentum.