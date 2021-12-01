'Gadar 2': Sunny Deol, Ameesha Give 'Tara & Sakeena' Vibes At Film's Muhurat; See Pics

After leaving fans impressed with their spectacular performance in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, actors Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol are back to spread their magic. Ameesha who played the role of a Muslim girl Sakeena in the film took to Twitter and shared a picture from Gadar 2's muhurat ceremony. The picture that showed her dressed as Sakeena and Sunny Deol as Tara Singh brought back all the beautiful memories of the first installment. While Ameesha is wearing a mustard yellow suit, Sunny is in a maroon kurta, white pajama, and turban. The two are reuniting 20 years post the release of Gadar. Gadar 2 will also star Utkarsh Sharma.

“GADAR 2 muhurat shot, the General was kind enough to grace the occasion @surrender .singh1974@rohit_jaykay (sic),” Ameesha Patel captioned her post. Fans of the stars and film were quick to share their fondness for the film and the storyline. One of the users wrote, “Congratulation mam for Gadar 2,” while another user wrote, “You both still look the same.. all the best." A third user chimed in and wrote, “The biggest super duper hit movie.” Another fan of the film echoed similar love and wrote, “ just waiting for the film to release.”

Apart from Ameesha, Sunny also took to his Instagram and shared a picture with a localite and informed fans about the commencement of the shooting. "We started filming of Gadar2 Will post-Tara Singh soon," he wrote in the caption. While the first part of the film was set during the partition of India in 1947, however, its much-awaited sequel will move ahead with the India-Pakistan angle. A source close to the development had told PTI in an interview in 2019, "We have been working on Gadar sequel for 15 years. Gadar will show the story of Tara (Sunny Deol), Sakeena (Ameesha Patel), and Jeet (their son). The story will move ahead with the India-Pakistan angle. Gadar is incomplete without it."



"The cast will remain the same, like how we have seen in films like Baahubali, Rambo, Fast and Furious, etc. We have discussed the idea with Sunny. We can't disclose anything at the moment," the source had added. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film that is slated to release in 2022, has been penned by Shaktimaan, while Mithoon has composed its music.



