Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have commenced the shooting of the sequel of Gadar and have been treating fans with several BTS pictures from the shooting sets. After spreading their magic on the big screen with the iconic film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, actor Ameesha Patel, and Sunny Deol are back with Gadar 2. Recently, Ameesha who essays the role of Sakeena can be seen indulging in a conversation with Sunny Deol that has left fans guessing the topic.

Ameesha and Sunny who are giving major Sakeena and Tara Singh vibes in the latest pictures have left the fans guessing about the topic of discussion between the two stars. Ameesha can be seen wearing a yellow salwar suit with a jacket to beat the cold, while on the other hand, Sunny can be seen wearing a red kurta pajama with a matching turban. “#GADAR 2 shoot mode .. Tara Singh @iamsunnydeol and Sakeena (me) in deep conversations… Any guesses what we are talking about ???”

Fans react to Ameesha Patel's 'any guesses' game from Gadar 2 shoot

The post created a buzz among the fans who were excited to share their views. One of the users had a hilarious reaction to the post and wrote, “He might be asking ke madam Ji madam ji aap abhi bhi itne fit aur beautiful kaise ho.??” Another user wrote, “Salwaae lambi hai Sakeena...jutti ki jagah high heels penano.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “U to sunny paji- iske bad gadar 3, 4, 5, 6, 7... Ki shooting b chalu kr denge.”

Earlier, Ameesha who played the role of a Muslim girl Sakeena in the first installment had shared pictures from Gadar 2's muhurat ceremony. The picture that showed her dressed as Sakeena and Sunny Deol as Tara Singh brought back all the beautiful memories of the first installment. While Ameesha is wearing a mustard yellow suit, Sunny is in a maroon kurta, white pajama, and turban. The two are reuniting 20 years post the release of Gadar. Gadar 2 will also star Utkarsh Sharma. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film that is slated to release in 2022, has been penned by Shaktimaan, while Mithoon has composed its music.

