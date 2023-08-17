Last Updated:

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Starrer Becomes Highest-grossing Hindi Film On Non-holiday

Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. It not only became the highest ever Independence Day grosser film, but also broke another record

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Gadar 2

Gadar 2 breaks another box-office records (Image: Youtube Screengrab)


Gadar 2 has been drawing audiences to the theatres ever since its release. The film hit the big screens on August 11 and has already become the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. On its first Wednesday since its release, August 17, the film has shattered yet another box office record. 

3 things you need to know 

  • Gadar 2 is the spiritual sequel of the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
  • The movie stars Sunny Deol, and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. 
  • It has already become the highest-grossing film on the Independence Day holiday of all times. 

Gadar 2 registers massive business on non-holiday 

Ever since its release, the Sunny Deol starrer has been registering a staggering business. In the 6-day run, the movie has already made Rs 261.35 Crore, as per trade analysis site Sacnilk. Now, trade analyst Girish Johar has taken to his X account (formerly known as Twitter), to announce that the movie has broken another box-office record. 

READ | Gadar 2 to Jailer: Films that made it to the 100 crore club at Indian box office

(Girish Johar shares Gadar 2 box office record | Image: Girish Johar/X)

Girish Johar claimed that Gadar 2 has registered highest ever collections for a working weekday. He wrote, “Another Record Breaker, #Gadar2 is on its way to decimate  #BoxOffice records... HIGHEST NON HOLIDAY DAY 6 (Wednesday).” As per Sacnilk, on Wednesday, the Sunny Deol starrer collected Rs 32.37 Crore, which is a whopping amount for a working day. 

READ | Gadar 2 to Mission Mangal: Highest-grossing film on Independence Day

Gadar 2 becomes first film to get Rs 30 crores plus collection on all days 

(Sacnilk lists Gadar 2 achievement | Image: Sacnilk/X)

Ever since its release, Gadar 2 has made more than Rs 30 crores on all days. As per Sacnilk, “Gadar 2 Becomes The First Bollywood Movie To Score 6 Consecutive 30+ Crores India Net Days”. On its opening day, the movie had a remarkable collection of Rs 40.1 Crores and it continues to grow multifold with each passing day. 

READ | Gadar 2 box office collection day 6: Action drama crosses The Kerala Story's lifetime haul
READ | Akshay Kumar thanks audience for making OMG 2 a success, gives shoutout to Gadar 2
READ | Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol scolding selfie-seeking fan at airport leaves netizens divided
First Published:
COMMENT