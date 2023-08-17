Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Starrer Becomes Highest-grossing Hindi Film On Non-holiday

Gadar 2 has been drawing audiences to the theatres ever since its release. The film hit the big screens on August 11 and has already become the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. On its first Wednesday since its release, August 17, the film has shattered yet another box office record.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 is the spiritual sequel of the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

The movie stars Sunny Deol, and Ameesha Patel in lead roles.

It has already become the highest-grossing film on the Independence Day holiday of all times.

Gadar 2 registers massive business on non-holiday

Ever since its release, the Sunny Deol starrer has been registering a staggering business. In the 6-day run, the movie has already made Rs 261.35 Crore, as per trade analysis site Sacnilk. Now, trade analyst Girish Johar has taken to his X account (formerly known as Twitter), to announce that the movie has broken another box-office record.

(Girish Johar shares Gadar 2 box office record | Image: Girish Johar/X)

Girish Johar claimed that Gadar 2 has registered highest ever collections for a working weekday. He wrote, “Another Record Breaker, #Gadar2 is on its way to decimate #BoxOffice records... HIGHEST NON HOLIDAY DAY 6 (Wednesday).” As per Sacnilk, on Wednesday, the Sunny Deol starrer collected Rs 32.37 Crore, which is a whopping amount for a working day.

Gadar 2 becomes first film to get Rs 30 crores plus collection on all days

(Sacnilk lists Gadar 2 achievement | Image: Sacnilk/X)

Ever since its release, Gadar 2 has made more than Rs 30 crores on all days. As per Sacnilk, “Gadar 2 Becomes The First Bollywood Movie To Score 6 Consecutive 30+ Crores India Net Days”. On its opening day, the movie had a remarkable collection of Rs 40.1 Crores and it continues to grow multifold with each passing day.