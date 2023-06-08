Gadar 2 Team Lands In Controversy For Shooting 'romantic' Scene In Gurudwara

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 team has landed in controversy after Panchkula’s Kuhni Sahib gurudwara management committee objected to the team shooting for a 'romantic' scene in the premises. Some visuals of the said scene have also surfaced, which showed the lead stars Deol and Ameesha Patel shooting for what seemed like a dance sequence inside the gurudwara.

The committee representative claimed that the makers of Gadar 2 had reportedly sought permission to shoot a scene with Deol bowing down in the gurudwara but they ended up filming a 'romantic' sequence. In the clip, Deol and Patel were seen embracing and gazing into each other's eyes. "Gatka" experts also performed around them.

The management said that in lieu of shooting a religious scenes, Gadar 2 team shot for a romantic scene, which was deemed as "disrespectful".

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee raises objection

(Gadar 2 poster featuring Sunny Deol | Image: Sunny Deol/Instagram)

Acoording to PTI, The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has raised strong objection to the shooting of the 'romantic' scene of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar-2 on the premises of a gurdwara.

The general secretary of the apex gurdwara body, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, said the movie's hero and heroine can be seen in a "particular pose" in the gurdwara which was objectionable."Flower petals are being showered (on the actors). Moreover, 'Gatka' (a Sikh martial art) Singhs could be seen performing around them," said Grewal in a tweet.

Expressing displeasure, Grewal said Deol and the director of the movie should understand that a gurdwara is not a place for shooting such a scene. "We want to say that such pictures (a video clip) which are appearing is shameful for the Sikh community," the SGPC general secretary said.

Meanwhile, the teaser of Gadar 2 will be out on June 9. It will be attached with the theatrical re-release of the first part of the film. The movie will hit the theatres on August 11.