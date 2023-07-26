Gadar 2: 7 Actors Who Won’t Reprise Their Roles In Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel Starrer Sequel

Quick links:
Gadar 2 will release on August 11. The film will see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their role of Tara Singh and Sakeena. However, there are some actors who won't be a part of the sequel.
Amrish Puri who played Sakeena’s angry father Ashraf Ali will be missed by fans as the actor passed away four years after Gadar released.
Vivek Shauq who was seen as Tara's best friend Darmiyaan Singh in the prequel, won't be part of the second part as the actor died after having a heart attack in January 2011.
Om Puri was an intergral part of Gadar as the narrator of the movie. The actor died in 2017 on Mumbai.
Mithlesh Chaturvedi, who was seen as the newspaper editor in the first part won’t be a part of Gadar 2 as well.