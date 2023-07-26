Last Updated:

Gadar 2: 7 Actors Who Won’t Reprise Their Roles In Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel Starrer Sequel

Gadar 2 will see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their role of Tara Singh and Sakeena. However, there are some actors who won't be a part of the sequel.

Anjali Negi
Gadar 2
Gadar 2 will release on August 11. The film will see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their role of Tara Singh and Sakeena. However, there are some actors who won't be a part of the sequel. 

Gadar 2
Amrish Puri who played Sakeena’s angry father Ashraf Ali will be missed by fans as the actor passed away four years after Gadar released. 

Gadar 2
Vivek Shauq who was seen as Tara's best friend Darmiyaan Singh in the prequel, won't be part of the second part as the actor died after having a heart attack in January 2011.

Gadar 2
Om Puri was an intergral part of Gadar as the narrator of the movie. The actor died in 2017 on Mumbai. 

Gadar 2
Mithlesh Chaturvedi, who was seen as the newspaper editor in the first part won’t be a part of Gadar 2 as well.

Gadar 2
Dolly Bindra played the role of Gul Khan's wife in the prequel. She is not a part of Gadar 2. 

Gadar 2
Tony Mirchandani played Sarfaraz Ali in Gadar. 

Gadar 2
Vikrant Chaturvedi was seen as Kalim in the first film. 

