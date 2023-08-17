Last Updated:

Gadar 2 To Mission Mangal: Highest-grossing Film On Independence Day

The Independence Day holiday attracts several cine-goers to the theatres. Gadar 2 has become the highest grossing movie on the day.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Independence day
1/5
IMDB

Gadar 2 has scripted history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film on the Independence Day holiday. The Sunny Deol starrer has minted Rs 55.40 Crore, as per Sacnilk on the national holiday. 

Independence day
2/5
IMDB

Previosuly, the record was held by the Yash Raj Film Ek Tha Tiger. The Katrina Kaif starrer, released in 2012, minted Rs 32.93 Crores at the domestic box office on August 15. 

Independence day
3/5
IMDB

Before Ek Tha Tiger, Singham Returns (2014) was the highest-grossing film on the national holiday. The Akshay Kumar starrer made Rs 32.10 Crores at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. 

Independence day
4/5
IMDB

Akshay Kumar led movie Mission Mangal released on August 15 in 2019. The film made Rs 29.16 Crores and made history at the time. The collections listed are as per the trade tracker site Sacnilk. 

Independence day
5/5
IMDB

Akshay Kumar's films have often shattered box office records on Independence Day. Gold (2018) made the list of top 5 I-day grossing Hindi films by making Rs 25.25 Crores at the box office.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Guns & Gulaabs screening: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Ishan Khatter arrive in style

Guns & Gulaabs screening: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Ishan Khatter arrive in style
Jonas Brothers' The Tour wraps up first performance at Yankee Stadium | Photos

Jonas Brothers' The Tour wraps up first performance at Yankee Stadium | Photos
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com