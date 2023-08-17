Gadar 2 To Mission Mangal: Highest-grossing Film On Independence Day

Quick links:
Gadar 2 has scripted history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film on the Independence Day holiday. The Sunny Deol starrer has minted Rs 55.40 Crore, as per Sacnilk on the national holiday.
Previosuly, the record was held by the Yash Raj Film Ek Tha Tiger. The Katrina Kaif starrer, released in 2012, minted Rs 32.93 Crores at the domestic box office on August 15.
Before Ek Tha Tiger, Singham Returns (2014) was the highest-grossing film on the national holiday. The Akshay Kumar starrer made Rs 32.10 Crores at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.
Akshay Kumar led movie Mission Mangal released on August 15 in 2019. The film made Rs 29.16 Crores and made history at the time. The collections listed are as per the trade tracker site Sacnilk.