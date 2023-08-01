Gadar 2 To Raazi: Films Based On India-Pakistan Relations

Quick links:
Gadar 2 is set to release in August 11. The film is set in the backdrop of 1971 India-Pak war. Ahead of its release, we take a look other films discussing the Indo-Pak relations.
The biopic of Indian athlete Milkha singh is titled Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The narrative deals with more than just Milkha's life. It also discusses the partition of India.
The Ghazi Attack narrates the story of the Indian submarine INS Karanj, which destroyed the Pakistan submarine PNS Ghazi as it sailed in Indian waters In 1971 India-Pakistan conflict.
Raazi focus on a female RAW spy who is married into a Pakistani military family in order to provide intel to India before the 1971 Indo-Pak War.
Gadar is set during India-Pakistan partition in 1947. It revolves around a truck driver Tara Singh, who falls in love with Muslim girl Sakina.
Shershah is a tribute to Indian Army Major Vikram Batra, who was martyred during the Kargil War.
SIta Ramam features Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salman. Along with the relationship between India and Pakistan, the conflict between Muslims and Hindus in Kashmir is shown in the film.