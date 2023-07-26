Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol's Tara Singh Returns To Pakistan, But Not For Ameesha Patel

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol, will make its theatrical debut on August 11. Ahead of its release, the makers released the trailer of the film on Wednesday. It featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. The 'Katha' picks up 22 years after the first film was released.

2 things you need to know

Gadar 2 is a follow-up to the 2001 film Gadar.

It will see Sunny Deol reprising his role of Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel will be playing Sakeena.

The film is directed by Anil Sharma.

Gadar 2 is a tale of family and love

The trailer began with anti- Indian chants in Pakistan and gave a glimpse of riots at the time of 1971 India-Pakistan war. The clip also featured tender moments between Tara, Sakeena and their son Jeete. Later, one see that Jeete is captured in Pakistan and Tara comes for his rescue.

Gadar 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, released in 2001. The original film depicted the love story between Sakina, a Muslim girl, and Tara Singh, an Indian Sikh man. The storyline was set against the backdrop of partition. Meanwhile, the second part is set in Lahore with the backdrop of 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film will take place 17 years after the events of its prequel.

Gadar 2's teaser was released in June

A teaser for the Gadar 2 was released on June 12, which featured Sunny in his action-packed avatar. In one instance, Tara was seen getting emotional in a graveyard. Fans believed that it was Sakina's grave. However, it is later clarified that it is someone else who is dead and not Sakina.

Along with Sunny and Ameesha, the director’s son Utkarsh Shama is also reprising his role. It will be released in theatres on August 11 and will clash with OMG 2 at the box office on Independence Day weekend.