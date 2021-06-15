'Gadar' Director Anil Sharma Talks About How Filmmakers Are Afraid Of Clashes At Theaters

Lagaan and Gadar, two of the best films in Indian cinema history released on the same day June 15, 2000. Both the films received a lot of accolades and performed well at the box office. Lagaan grabbed nominations in major festivals including Oscars whereas Gadar became one of the highest-grossing films of the time when it was released. On the occasion of 20 years of Lagaan and Gadar, Gadar’s director Anil Sharma talked about the milestone created by both the films and compared how filmmakers weren’t afraid of clashes previously.

Anil Sharma talks about how nowadays people are afraid of the clash at box-office

In an interview with BollywoodLife, director Anil Sharma talked about how filmmakers these days are scared of clashing with each other. He said that he wishes that this happens every year that we get two such films yearly on the same day but filmmakers are now afraid to clash and only one of the big movies comes on the screen. More to the point, he added that in his days all filmmakers were confident about their films and were so sure that forget two, even six films could release simultaneously and work. He then compared the OTT viewing habit and said that people are watching 6-8 episodes on OTT in a stretch at home during the lockdown, so they still have the stamina to watch, they watch if they wish to but filmmakers don't have the same confidence now, they want to make a whack with their intial three days and be satisfied.

Furthermore, he compared the situation viewing habits in his days and said that earlier people used to look forward to their film running for a minimum of 25 weeks but now people are not interested to run the film for three weekends. He added that the perception of filmmakers has changed but it’s still possible for two big films to clash at the box office and work out very well. Anil then highlighted the clash between an Avengers movie and Baahubali and how they both worked at the box office even after a clash. In the end, he added that he hopes to see such a festival-like atmosphere once every year where films aren't afraid of clash, instead, they compensate each other.

IMAGE: STILL FROM GADAR



