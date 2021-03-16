Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Director Anil Sharma To Recreate Gadar Magic With Sequel

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is one of the spectacular movies by the actors who received tons of love and appreciation for the film. Released in 2001, the fans were speculating about the sequel to the film for quite a long time but the rumours about the sequel were all dismissed by the director of the film. A piece of recent news about the Gadar sequel being made might delight the fans who have been waiting for it for a long time. Read ahead to know details about the Gadar sequel.

Will Sunny Deol’s Gadar have a sequel?

According to reports by Mid Day, the director of the film Anil Sharma and the makers of the film have been in talks to make a sequel to the film. The makers have figured out the plot points of the film and are now working on the script. It has also been stated that Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be reprising their roles in the film while Anil Sharma’s son, Utkarsh Sharma, will be playing a significant role in the movie.

Genius actor Utkarsh Sharma also opened up about the movie sequel and stated how the talks about the sequel are on and mentioned that this will officially be confirmed at the right time as things, at present, were at a nascent stage. The actor was also seen in the original movie as a child artist who essayed the role of Sunny Deol and Ameesha's son.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha cast and other details

The 2001 period drama movie garnered tons of love from the fans for its prolific plotline and a wonderful team of spectacular actors. Apart from Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead, some of the other popular cast of the movie included Amrish Puri as Mayor Ashraf Ali, Lillete Dubey as Shabana Ali, Jaideep Singh as Tara's uncle, Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet "Jeete" Tara Singh, Pramod Moutho as Gurdeep Singh, Kanika Shivpuri as Mrs Gurdeep Singh, Dolly Bindra as Mrs Khan, Vivek Shauq as Darmiyaan Singh and many other talented actors.

The plot of the movie was set in 1947 during the Partition of India and Sunny Deol’s character, Tara, was loosely inspired by one of the ex-soldiers of the British Army, Boota Singh. The film followed the story of a truck driver who falls in love with a Muslim Pakistani girl and later faces the wrath of her aristocratic family.