Gaiety-Galaxy Owner Manoj Desai Sheds Light On Shrinking Staff As People Quit Jobs

Gaiety-Galaxy owner Manoj Desai recently revealed that a bunch of his employees resigned from their positions to look for other opportunities. These people had been of the stance that reopening of cinema theatres would take too much time and hence they would rather dive into other jobs. In an interaction with Mid-Day, Manoj Desai also spoke about how seating capacity would become an issue since the income will be cut to less than half.

Manoj Desai on losing employees

Owner of Gaiety-Galaxy recently spoke to the media outlet about the loss of staff amidst the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. He said that he has not laid off his staff but around twenty employees have quit since the lockdown started in March 2020. This includes a list of people who are operators and doorkeepers by profession. Manoj Desai revealed that most of the people who quit felt that the theatres would not start working again any time soon as it requires people to come together under one roof. He was also of the stance that most people who quit were probably offered other jobs that served as a better opportunity.

Speaking about the obstacles in reopening of theatres, Manoj Desai said that seating arrangements would become a problem if the theatres open up anytime soon. He said that he has around one thousand seats in Gaiety-Galaxy and Maratha Mandir each. If they only want to fill 300 seats in each theatre, it would become difficult for the owners. For the past six months, owners have been paying property tax, BMC tax, electricity bills, and even the salary of employees, which has put them in a tough spot financially. The diversion of producers to OTT platforms is also expected to gravely affect the business of exhibitors.

Read Theatre 'Gaiety Galaxy' Owner Manoj Desai Takes Bank Loan While Struggling To Pay Staffers

Also read Akshay Kumar's Financial Help Offer Turned Down By Gaiety Galaxy Theatre Owner?

There have also been rumours about the re-opening of theatres around October 2020. Manoj Desai said that the exhibitors have not been informed about such development yet. He was of the opinion that if theatres were to open by October, they should have gotten a notification by now. They have to be prepared with proper guidelines in place but so far, no official notice has been received.

Read Akshay Kumar Comes Out In Aid Of Iconic Theatre, Gaiety-Galaxy, Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Also read COVID-19 Lockdown To Force 1000 Plus Cinema Halls To Shut Down All Over India?

Image credits: Filmifever Youtube screengrab

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.