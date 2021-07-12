Gajendra Chauhan Receives 'Legend Dada Saheb Phalke Award 2021'; Netizens React

Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan took to Twitter on Sunday to share that he has received the 'Legend Dada Saheb Phalke Award' for his contribution to the ‘Indian film industry.’ He also thanked his well-wishers in the post. Read his tweet here:

Honoured- I hv been awarded Legend Dada Saheb Phalke award 2021 today in Mumbai for my work in Indian Film Industry. Thanks to my well wishers. pic.twitter.com/eWrAtp5X7H — Gajendra Chauhan (@Gajjusay) July 11, 2021

Interestingly, netizens seemed curious about the category and questioned if it was the 'Dadasaheb Phalke Award', Indian cinema's highest honour for an artist, that was bestowed on the actor. One of the users asked the actor about the category under which he won the award. He also wrote that he had checked ll the lists, and could not find the actor's name. Another user trolled the actor and wrote about the fake trophy. “This is not the original award. It's a fake one with a similar name only a LEGEND word added before it.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Not to be confused with actual Dada saheb Phalke awards.” Another user wrote, “It's a copycat award, not the real one.”

Under which category? I am unable to find your name in the winners list.https://t.co/3RS3d1nvNQ — suavechishty (@suavechishty) July 12, 2021

Dada Saheb falke award is different this is With same name but "legend" word is added before them, notice — kaafiआलसी (@humnhidekhenge) July 12, 2021

It's not real dada saheb Phalke award.... it's like a parody "legend dada saheb Phalke award" powered by another parody of KFC called KCF — Godzilla© (@BabaGodzillaJi) July 12, 2021

However, when contacted the Mahabharat actor reacting to netizens querries said that he never claimed that he had received the 'Dada Saheb Phalke Award' but it was an honours he received called the 'Legend Dada Saheb Phalke Awards.'

In April 2021, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's highest honour for an artist, for the year 2019, which will be presented to Rajinikanth. Meanwhile, Gajendra Chauhan is best known for essaying the role of Yudhishthira in B R Chopra's TV serial on the epic Mahabharat. He is also the former Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) chairman. In March this year, he announced another biopic inspired by the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Ek Aur Naren which will see him in the titular role.

IMAGE: GAJJUSAY/Twitter



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.