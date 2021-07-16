Gajendra Chauhan Fumes With Strong Note After 'Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award' Controversy

Gajendra Chauhan became a talking point on social media after he tweeted about being honoured with the ‘Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award’ recently. Not just was the actor trolled by a section of netizens, even his Mahabharat co-star Mukesh Khanna had expressed his displeasure with a fiery note. Amid the criticism, Chauhan sent out a strong message to those giving him unsolicited advice and called them ‘foolish.’

Gajendra Chauhan slams unsolicited advice after ‘Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award’ row

In a strongly-worded message in Hindi, Gajendra Chauhan tweeted, “Nowadays the number of people giving unsolicited advice on social media has increased. Such people are called ‘Raichand,’ who try to spread their ignorance without knowing the subject.” He wished that the Almighty give such ‘mahamoorkh’ (big idiots) good sense.

आज कल Social मीडिया पर बिन मांगे राय देने वालों की संख्या बढ़ गई है। ऐसे लोगों को ' 'रायचंद' कहा जाता है। विषय को जाने बग़ैर अपनी अज्ञानता का प्रदर्शन करते है। ऐसे महामूर्खों को भगवान सदबुद्धि दे। — Gajendra Chauhan (@Gajjusay) July 15, 2021

It had all started with Gajendra Chauhan stating with pride that he was honoured with the ‘Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award’ 2021, for his contribution to the Indian film industry in Mumbai. He conveyed his gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for the support.

However, netizens reminded him that it was not the real Dadasaheb Phalke Award, that is bestowed by the government on established names every year, but a random award with the addition of the word ‘legend.’

Honoured- I hv been awarded Legend Dada Saheb Phalke award 2021 today in Mumbai for my work in Indian Film Industry. Thanks to my well wishers. pic.twitter.com/eWrAtp5X7H — Gajendra Chauhan (@Gajjusay) July 11, 2021

Mukesh Khanna, who had sparred with Chauhan over comments related to a TV show last year, once again expressed his displeasure.

Twisting the term for Chauhan’s Yudhishthir character in Mahabharat to ‘adharmraj’, the Shaktimaan star wrote that he was a ‘moorkh’ (fool). The veteran asserted that he too had been given awards with Dadasaheb Phalke’s name twice, but he had never posted it on social media. He stated that it was all fake.

