Gajendra Chauhan Playing PM Modi To Manushi Chhillar's Debut: Catch Up On Bollywood News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Gajendra Chauhan to play PM Modi to Honey Singh’s Shor Machega hits 24 million views, many events made headlines on March 1, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Gajendra Chauhan to play PM Modi

The Mahabharat actor took to Twitter to announce his next venture that will be based on PM Narendra Modi. He is going to essay the PM’s character. He also shared his look from the movie wherein he was seen wearing an orange jacket and white kurta-pyjama. He also wrote that it was a matter of huge honour for him to play this character. Read the full story: Gajendra Chauhan To Play PM Modi In 'Ek Aur Naren', Shares Look & Calls It 'big Honour'

Manushi Chhillar's debut movie

Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial. The movie is titled The Great Indian Family. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The movie is expected to be a comedy, making Vicky’s debut in the genre. Read the full story: Vicky Kaushal & Manushi Chhillar To Share Screen In 'The Great Indian Family'?

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Shor Machega hits 24 million views

The rapper to his Instagram handle to announce that his new track from the movie Mumbai Saga, Shor Machega has crossed Saiyyan Ji’s record. The song has hot the 24 million mark within 24 hours. The song is also trending on iTunes, Gaana and Josh. It is co-sung by Hommie Dilliwala. Read the full story: Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Shor Machega' Breaks 'Saiyaan Ji's' Record With 24M Views In 24 Hours

Chadwick Boseman wins at Golden Globes 2021

Late actor Chadwick Boseman won the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. It was a George C. Wolfe directorial. The award was accepted by his wife on his behalf. '#Chadwick' began trending on Twitter as soon as the announcement was made. Read the full story: Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Actor At Golden Globes, Teary Fans Say 'Will Never Forget King'

Congratulations to Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (@MaRaineyFilm). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/aVUlR7IyHq — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Terminator to get an Anime Series

The popular sci-fi action film series Terminator is all set to be made into animated series as well. Mattson Tomlin will be the executive producer of the show and also the frontrunner as well. The series will be made in collaboration with Netflix and Skydance productions. This is the company that produced the last two Terminator movies. Read the full story: Terminator To Get An Anime Series That Will Stream On Netflix; Know Details

Image courtesy- Gajendra Chauhan Twitter and @yoyohoneysingh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.