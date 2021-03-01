Gajendra Chauhan to play PM Modi in 'Ek Aur Naren', shares look & calls it 'big honour'

Not one, but two ventures on Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. The list has now grown with Gajendra Chauhan now stepping into the shoes of the leader for a film. Titled Ek Aur Naren, the film went on floors on Sunday.

READ: 'Very Nice To See Sir': Nurse Sister Rosamma Talks Through Giving PM Modi Covid Vaccine

Gajendra Chauhan to play PM Modi

Gajendra Chauhan made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday. The Mahabharat actor first tweeted, "What Modiji has done for the nation has perhaps has not been done by anyone." He also used the hashtag, 'Ek Aur Narendra' with it.

मोदी जी ने देश के लिये किया है वो आज तक किसी न किया होगा #एक_और_नरेंद्र — Gajendra Chauhan (@Gajjusay) February 28, 2021

He then shared a photo of himself in the getup of the Prime Minister's current look of a heavy beard and longer hair, with an orange Nehru jacket over a white kurta-pyjama attire. The former Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Chief called MODI as ‘Mastermind of Developing India.’

M - MASTER MIND

O - OF

D - DEVELOPING

I - INDIA.#एक_और_नरेंद्र pic.twitter.com/jqANUl1P1u — Gajendra Chauhan (@Gajjusay) February 28, 2021

In his next message, he wrote, “It is a matter of great honour that I am going to play the role of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Ek Aur Naren was launched with a grand Muhurat in Kolkata yesterday night. Are you with me?"

READ: K'taka CM, Cabinet Colleagues Hail PM Modi For Getting COVID Vaccine Dose

The banner on the stage described the film as ‘based on the true incidents during the tenure of ‘Narendra’. It also carried an image of Swami Vivekananda. Ek Aur Narend is directed by Milan Bhowmik.

Biopics on PM Modi

Vivek Oberoi became the first actor to portray Narendra Modi on the big screen as he starred in PM Narendra Modi. The movie had faced a shift in release dates due to the election model code of conduct during the Lok Sabha polls, before finally releasing after the first phase of the elections on May 24, 2019.

A web series Modi: Journey of a Common Man had hit the web around the same time, but before PM Narendra Modi. The show directed by Oh My God fame Umesh Shukla and starring Mahesh Thakur. had released its second season in November last year.

READ: MoS Health Praises PM Modi For Taking COVAXIN; Slams Opposition For Misleading The Nation

READ: Union Ministers & BJP MPs Hail PM Modi Leading Covid Vaccination Drive; Cite '3 Messages'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.