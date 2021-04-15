Gajraj Rao Becomes ‘self-proclaimed Chairman' Of Fahadh Faasil Fan Club To Review 'Joji'

Badhai Ho fame Gajraj Rao, on Wednesday, took to his social media handle and reported Amazon Prime Video's post, which was a video snippet of Fahadh Faasil's latest outing Joji. In a brief caption, Gajraj reviewed Joji and praised the efforts and performance of the actors and the makers. The opening of his caption read, "Dear Dileesh Pothan and other Malayalam filmmakers (especially Fahadh Faasil & Friends)". He further added, "I recently watched 'Joji' and I'm sorry to say this, but I have a bone to pick with all of you. Enough is enough".

"It is not fair that you are constantly coming up with original ideas and executing them with utmost sincerity, making actually good cinema. You need to learn a thing or two from other regional cinemas, and especially us here in Hindi. You need to do some mediocre work also", read an excerpt of his caption. In the other half of his caption, he added, "Where are the tiring marketing campaigns and promotions? Where are the soulless remakes? Where is the obsession with weekend box office collections? This is too much".

Before concluding his caption, the Lootcase actor wrote, "I hope you will not take any of this seriously, and continue the good work you are doing. In a non-pandemic world, I'll always be ready with the popcorn for your films, first day first show". While signing off, he penned, "Sincerely, / Gajraj Rao / Chairman (self-proclaimed), / Fahadh Faasil Fan Club (Northern Region)". He also gave a shout-out to the film.

Gajraj Rao's review for Joji:

Within a couple of hours, Gajraj Rao's review for Joji received an overwhelming response in the comments section. A section of Instagram users agreed with him. "Satya Vachan (true words)", wrote a user, while another added, "Very well said sir". Meanwhile, another verified Instagram handle commented "+1". On the other hand, relating to Rao's caption, an Instagram user wrote, "Please allow me to enroll myself as a senior member of FF fan club FFFC". Poking fun at her/him, Rao replied, "You will be the general secretry (sic)".

Joji cast & other details

The Malayalam-language black comedy crime drama started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 7 onwards. The film was first announced in October 2020. Within a duration of two months, the crew and the cast wrapped the shoot.

