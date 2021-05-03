Gajraj Rao Comes Back On Social Media After Receiving A Hilarious Video; Watch

The ongoing crisis of the novel coronavirus has left the country struggling and the images of its consequences have been making rounds on the internet. Badhaai ho actor Gajraj Rao took to his Instagram to reveal that he stopped enjoying being on social media due to this. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram to share the reason for his comeback on the photo-sharing app.

What made Gajraj Rao enjoy social media again?

The actor penned down a personal note on his recent Instagram informing his fans that he had gone numb to social media for the past few days. The actor feared what he might stumble upon while scrolling through the app and end up seeing any graphic images or videos of the pandemic. However, the actor revealed that a WhatsApp forward helped him enjoy the app again.

In the edited video of a movie, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranjeeta Kaur can be seen enjoying a boat ride in Italy as the man sang an Italian song. Amitabh Bachchan then proceeded to ask her about the meaning of 'Amor Mia'. To which the video was edited to her saying 'I don't know, I stay in Bhandup'. Gajraj Rao thanked the creator of the video and hoped that the video would help somebody else as well.

Netizens' reaction to Gajraj Rao's Instagram post

The followers shared Gajraj Rao's enthusiasm as the comment section was spammed with laughing emojis. One fan commented that he thought that the Gondola man in the video was him from his first song. Several fans thanked the actor for sharing the hilarious video with them while another fan wished the actor for his well-being.

Pic Credit: Gajraj Rao's Instagram

Gajraj Rao's latest Instagram updates

The actor enjoys a following of over 120k followers on social media where he updates his fans on his upcoming projects and shared glimpses of his personal life. Recently, the actor shared a hilarious review on Fahadh Faasil's Joji and lauded the movie for its fresh concept and cast for their commendable work in the movie. He also took a dig at Bollywood for making 'soulless remakes' and their 'obsession with weekend box office collections'.

Promo Pic Credit: Gajraj Rao IG

